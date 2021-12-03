Get this MSI monitor ideal for competitive games on sale for less than 300 euros in PcComponentes

The monitor plays a fundamental role in the gaming experience we get during our gaming sessions. Something that is even more important when we move within the competitive field, where it is essential to have certain technologies if we want to have a certain advantage over other players.

This MSI gaming monitor is ideal for these cases, and now we can take it home with us saving a good handful of euros. With an official price of 420.20 euros, At the moment it is down to its historical minimum: It is on sale for 298.99 euros in PcComponentes.

This is the MSI Optix MAG251RX, a gaming model loaded with functions with which to squeeze our hardware and that, as we say, it is in the competitive field where he takes off his chest.





MSI Optix MAG251RX – 24 “LED FullHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor (1920×1080, 16: 9 ratio 1 ms response, IPS Panel, 400nits brightness, HDR 400) Black, compatible with consoles

Being ideal, therefore, for all types of games but especially in titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone, Battlefield 2042, League of Legends, Valorant and a long etcetera.

It is a gaming monitor with a diagonal of 24.5 inches, the most recommended for e-sports, with a resolution of 1920 x 1080p that avoids that we need a super powerful equipment to maintain high rates of frames per second.

It uses IPS technology for its panel, it is flat and has a refresh rate and response time of, eye, 240 Hz and 1 millisecond, respectively. It incorporates ports and connections of all kinds and is also compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync, which helps mitigate the always annoying tearing.