Get to know this intense police drama starring Eric Bana that you cannot miss

Agent Aaron Falk returns to his town to attend the funeral of a childhood friend.

Australia is a country that always generates a special atmosphere in its films. secrets of the past (The Dry, 2020) is no exception to this feature. Directors such as Peter Weir, George Miller, Baz Luhrmann, Russell Mulcahy, Gilliam Armstrong, have filmed unmistakable titles in their country for their aesthetics but also for the way in which the landscape gets into the plot and becomes another character.

the protagonist of secrets of the past it is federal agent Aaron Falk (Eric Bana) who returns to the town where he was born, Kiewarra, Victoria, Australia, and to which he has not returned in the last twenty years. The reason for that return is to attend the funeral of Luke, his childhood friend, who was accused of having killed his wife and his son after taking his own life. This bloodbath is said to have originated in a community devastated by a drought that has lasted more than a decade. When Agent Falk, against his wishes, agrees to stay and investigate the crime, he reopens an old wound from the painful past: the death of young Ellie Deacon. Falk begins to believe that between both crimes, separated by so many years, there is something in common. Far from finding the support of the community, she resists and begins to show hostility towards him.

The aforementioned drought in the already desert environment where the story takes place, is of vital importance because it seems to be the fuel that drives the paranoia, madness and violence of the members of the community. Again Australia manages to show that dusty environment as a suffocating open space. Several natural locations are a key part of the intense police plot and drama written and directed by Robert Connolly, based on the novel by Jane Harper.

The story manages to maintain its strength thanks to not overextending the plot. Yes, this same script could be a miniseries, but luckily they have decided to make it a feature film. The protagonist of this strong story is the Australian actor Eric Bana who was born, coincidentally in Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, precisely the same state where the film takes place. What ends up giving the Australian seal to this film available on Prime Video is the presence of Bruce Spence, a legend of said cinematography, remembered for his roles in Riddle in Paris y Mad Max 2. secrets of the past It has a surprising ending, but the rest of the story is particularly captivating.

secrets of the past can already be seen in Prime Video.

