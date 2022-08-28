Get totally free Dex, an action RPG set in a cyberpunk world

GOG gives you this title that will be all yours with just one click.

It is very common that they often decide give us some games in the faceand it is also to be thanked because you can keep them forever in your library. The Epic Games Store is the store that does it the most, but in GOG you can also get various titles for free. This is the case of the Dex video game.

You have until August 29 to claim Dex on GOG and keep it foreverYou may claim and download Dex now to join your GOG library. To get it you must go to the game page and click on the green button that says “Go to giveaway”. The deadline to get the title until August 29. If you are interested in the title, do not forget it because as of this Monday it will no longer be possible.

What is Dex? The title is set in a dark and dangerous city called Harbor Prime in which we will have to fight the enemies using our fists. We can also use stealth and combine it with hacking mechanics. The narrative is set in the cyberpunk novels de William Gibson.

The latest free titles that users have received are those from the Epic Games Store. This is content for Destiny 2 alongside Ring of Pain. Also, next week’s games too have been revealed. Likewise, Amazon announced a couple of days ago the games of the month of September for Prime Gaming.

