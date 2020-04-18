Get work done and stay protected with these Moto G Stylus cases

The Moto G Stylus has arrived on doorsteps, and chances are high excessive that that it will be finest to profit from the entire thing this new phone has to offer, significantly with the built-in stylus. Alternatively, you don’t want to take a possibility on a doable disaster going down, leaving you to get your G Stylus modified. Listed under are the most efficient circumstances that you simply’ll get for the model new G Stylus!

Lightweight and rugged

UAG Scout

Personnel Choose

The UAG Scout is an excellent alternative for people who want a rugged case that is every defending and lightweight. UAG states that this meets the MIL-STD 810 Military drop-test necessities, and it sports activities actions a non-slip TPU grip collectively with a polycarbonate once more shell.

$30 at Amazon

$20 at Highest Buy

Integrated show protectors

Gesma Grippy Case

It’s one thing to have a case that is slender and protects your phone, nevertheless then you definately definately nonetheless have to go out and get a show protector. That’s not the case with Gesma’s Grippy Case; you’ll be capable to get every the case and two tempered glass show protectors. This may present you with 360 ranges of protection while preserving your new G Stylus taking a look fashionable.

$9 at Amazon

Floral patterns

Starhemei Versatile TPU Case

In case you’re looking out for a elementary case with some frills, then the Starhemei Versatile TPU Case is finest for the G Stylus. This example comes with seven different designs, though the case itself is apparent, allowing you to show off your new phone. As for canopy, you’ll be capable to get the shock-absorption from the TPU topic materials, nevertheless all four corners had been strengthened.

$7 at Amazon

Tacky grip

CoverON FlexGuard Assortment

In case you’re any one that drops their phone frequently, chances are high excessive that you just haven’t found the appropriate case however. Those points may merely be solved with the CoverON FlexGuard. This TPU case offers a “tacky rubber actually really feel” to assist strengthen the grip. There are also raised edges spherical every the present and the rear digicam machine to give protection to in opposition to completely different random scratches.

$eight at Amazon

$eight at Walmart

Get a model new pockets

Simicoo Flip Pockets

As regards to the G Stylus, chances are high excessive that that you simply’ll be capable to want a case that’s as versatile because the model new phone itself. Simicoo aims to answer that call with its Flip Pockets because of the cardboard slots and pocket for cash or receipts. You’ll be capable to moreover flip the doorway flap once more and use the pockets as a kickstand.

$11 at Amazon

Show it off

PULEN Clear Case

The place’s the fun in hiding a model new phone behind a case (besides it has a cool design)? Definitely you don’t want to have a unadorned phone, so get one factor similar to the PULEN Clear Case. This example is ultra-slim, is completely clear, and sports activities actions strengthened corners to go collectively with the raised edges for the show and digicam bump.

$eight at Amazon

Outsized buttons

UAG Plyo

This ultralight case from UAG ensures that you just nonetheless have access to your entire buttons, meets military drop-test necessities, and has a translucent design. Perhaps basically probably the most distinctive side of the UAG Plyo is the honeycomb design throughout the four corners to assist cushion the affect from a fall. Highest of all, the case isn’t too thick, so that you’ll wirelessly charge your new phone.

$40 at Amazon

$30 at Highest Buy

Twin-layers

MAIKEZI Armor Defender

MAIKEZI’s Armor Defender provides the protection you is perhaps anticipating when the phrase “Defender” is throughout the title. This two-piece case features a snug TPU inner and a hard polycarbonate backplate, with a amusing Owl design. You will get actual cutouts in your entire ports, collectively with the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

$eight at Amazon

Matte and rugged

Ranyi Design Armor Case

No matter taking a look like a slippery beast of a case in footage, the Ranyi Design Armor Case in actuality has a matte texture on the edges and once more. This aims to come back up with additional grip while the utilization of your G Stylus, so your phone stays in your hand and doesn’t end up on the flooring. All four corners had been strengthened, while nonetheless offering a form-fitting design.

$9 at Amazon