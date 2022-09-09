Get your Xbox Series S console at an incredible price with Back to School

Getting hold of a nextgen console has never been so easy at xtralife.

September is usually a bit uphill: the end of the holidays and the return to routine are some of the reasons why it is difficult for us to face this month. However, the Back to School by xtralife It makes our way easier with an ideal offer for any player who wants to enjoy video games with the benefits of Xbox Series S.

You can get the console for less than 200 euros with this promotionWe are talking about a new pack to take advantage of all the features of Xbox Series S, an ideal console to enjoy nextgen games with last generation technology. From xtralife they invite us to access the new generation of consoles with a great offer: Xbox Series S Starter Pack + Ultimate Gaming Station = 279,99€. This means that you can get the console for less than 200 euros. And, by the way, you get one! €50 gift card to spend on xtralife!

Xbox Series S has caught the attention of gamers for offering a high-quality gaming experience at a more than affordable price. Thanks to a custom SSD that works together with innovative system-on-a-chip technology, it achieves gameplay of up to 120fpswhich is accompanied by faster load times and the possibility of switch between games in an instant.

Microsoft’s next-generation console perfectly complements the Ultimate Gaming Station, a game station valued at approximately 40 euros that is seen as the perfect solution to store your accessories in one place. This includes a charging base, earphones, earphone holder and an overall base for the entire station, making it a must-have for creating our own gaming corner.

In this way, xtralife presents a combination that, accompanied by an Xbox Game Pass that does not stop expanding its catalog, is great for facilitating the return to routine. Because, considering all the video games that we can play on Xbox Series S, Is there a better way to disconnect?

