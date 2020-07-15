Gethin Jones: “I was more scared for Celebrity MasterChef than Strictly!”

From Blue Peter to Strictly Come Dancing, Gethin Jones has had his fare share of performing complicated duties on digital camera.

However the presenter tells RadioTimes.com that nothing comes near the expertise he had on Celebrity MasterChef, which he’ll seem on on July 15th.

“I’d prefer to suppose I’m fairly good underneath strain – I’ve damaged bones on digital camera, I’ve achieved life time ambitions, I’ve been actually scared, I’ve been attacked by an alligator – however I couldn’t for the lifetime of me work out why my hand was shaking a lot once I was attempting to cut a spud in that kitchen,” he defined.

“It’s the weirdest factor on this planet. I was laughing at myself for how nervous I was! It was actually actually loopy.”

In 2007, Gethin took half on Strictly Come Dancing, and even made it to the semi-finals together with his skilled dance accomplice Camilla Dallerup with little prior dancing expertise.

So, what made MasterChef so tough?

“With Strictly you knew you have been going to be scared however cooking, you suppose goes to be okay since you do it, so I feel the aspect of shock obtained me,” he stated.

“You begin doing actually silly issues like Dom [Dominic Littlewood] who cooked an egg timer. That’s the type of s*** the present makes you do. He instructed me about it on The One Present, and I couldn’t get my tooth again in my mouth I was laughing an excessive amount of.”

Getty Photographs

The presenter did handle to shake the nerves, nonetheless, and thanks the present for bettering his cooking expertise and galvanizing him to spend money on his very personal “spice rack.”

“I discovered myself going into lockdown and presenting myself these wonderful meals simply for me. Simply making these lovely meals after which placing it in entrance of the TV for one other day of lockdown!” he stated.



BBC



He added: “My pal came to visit for dinner as a result of I was working towards my cooking on her and a lady’s by no means stayed in my flat earlier than and she or he was like, ‘Wow, take a look at your spice rack!’ I imply I’ve obtained all the things right here. Even cardamon pods! I wouldn’t have even identified what to do with that earlier than.”

Dinner at yours then, Gethin? We wouldn’t say no!

Celebrity MasterChef continues tonight, 9pm on BBC One and is offered to make amends for BBC iPlayer. To see what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.