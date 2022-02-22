GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon, analysis and opinions of the game for PC and Nintendo Switch

Difficulty is a central part of the playable scheme of many video games. GetsuFumaDen is another one of them. Death is the beginning in a title that rewards the most persistent player with the feeling of having accomplished a great deed: defeating their demons (or at least those of mythological Japan). I’ll explain it to you in this review.

I don’t need to tell you about the interest aroused by those games that lead you to replay game over and over again until you reach glory. The Surge, Dead Cells or Titan Souls are good examples of the extent to which a video game can encourage you to improve yourself, to do better with each game. As I told you on some occasion, it is something inherent in retro video games, although not so present today. Luckily for lovers of this type of proposal, more than remarkable alternatives continue to emerge.

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon is a video game of rogue-like action with hack ‘n slash elements that I found extremely interesting due to its brave proposal. In it, you put yourself in the shoes of a warrior who fights against demons on a journey to the depths of hell. I can’t think of a better or more appropriate pretext to immerse yourself in an increasingly challenging gameplay, which bases its playable scheme on losing your life over and over again: fight, learn and die in an almost endless cycle. But beyond its high difficulty and how well its combat system works, what has caught my attention is the artistically japanese which is Konami’s title. It is literally a moving canvas, supported by the ukiyo-e style, a true graphic marvel that enters through the eyes (but also the ears).

From this excellent combination of challenging gameplay and brilliant audiovisual execution, an atypical adventure emerges that, at least, has managed to captivate me. Will he do it to you too? If you are interested in what I have just told you, maybe yes, but come with me a few more lines to clear up any doubts.

A roguevania in the Japanese mythological hell

GetsuFumaDen is like stepping inside one of those traditional Japanese art paintings. It’s fighting demons and all kinds of yokai in a fantastic world, but also very dark. The creatures of the underworld that you face seem like something out of a terrible nightmare, and death is so present that it is part of the gameplay. It took me a while to realize, but when I saw that I kept going back to the beginning of the gameI began to understand that this was not so much about being skilled, but about surpassing yourself.

Yes, there are games that can be overcome with a minimum of technique at the controls. But Konami’s game goes beyond that. Here with each attempt, with each death, the intention is that you go a little further. You get money, you invest it in upgrading weapons, gaining skills, and part of the accumulated experience is carried over to your next reincarnation. The punishment is great: you return to the beginning of the adventure, but you know better the path that awaits you. Of course, it has a trick: levels are procedurally generated and therefore the map changes the ordering of its elements. However, the challenge is always the same. And it is capital.

The game is made up of a few levels and as many final bosses. The mapping design is well resolved. There are different enemies for each stage, in addition to multitude of paths reminiscent of a metroidvania outline game. The treasures are numerous. Also the traps. There’s even a hidden shop in each level, so you can power up your weapons and accessories, as well as get new ones. The weapons catalog, in fact, is crucial to understand the essence of GetsuFumaDen.

There are swords, spears, bows, canes, bows and arrows… the repertoire is quite extensive, and each weapon has its pros and cons. I manage better with the katana in general, but surely you will find other types of weapons more attractive. That’s the good. The game is versatile enough to suit your style, but one thing should be clear to you: the combat system is not about button mashing. Here it is important dodge and even block punches. In fact, timing is rewarded, that you move like a true warrior: attack and defend when it’s your turn.

You can end up very frustrated if you do not belong to the niche of gamers that the video game is aimed atAnd something very important: it’s hard… a lot. I don’t want to mislead you, and that’s why I want you to know that you can end up very frustrated if you don’t belong to the niche of gamers that the video game is aimed at. And what is this niche? If you’ve come this far, you probably know it. GetsuFumaDen rewards persistence, perseverance, trying again and again. Not everyone tolerates these mechanics, I know, especially with bosses as complicated as the ones proposed. They are brilliant, magnificent in their design, but they can also seem terribly unfair to you because they will be the main cause of your deaths.

The game allows you to choose an easier difficulty, but even then it’s hard. For me it’s not necessarily a good or bad thing, it’s just the way Konami wanted to devise this game. And the important thing is that it makes sense. The infernal theme, in which the seal of hell is broken, is the best demonstration. The protagonist, Getsu Fuuma, is inspired by a Sengoku period warrior who fought against demons, and that task is titanic. So much so that the game is unlikely to be played in less than 20 hours, despite the fact that once mastered you could go through it in one afternoon.

As a curiosity, mention that this is a sequel to another game of the same name for Famicom, released in 1987 in Japan. Despite the limitations of the time, the demon essence was present in the design of scenarios and enemies. The atmosphere was essential. That has been tried to transfer to this video game, this time with graphics that do justice to the original concept. I can’t help but be amazed at the results. GetsuFumaDen is an absolute delight for all who appreciate art, and more particularly Japanese medieval trends.

Graphically and musically, it is a delight for lovers of the nascent country, and it is undoubtedly another of the attractions of this release. That’s why I think you should consider several aspects before playing it. First, if you consider its concept that it can throw you back. Second, if his cult of the purely Japanese interests you. In case you meet the requirements, go ahead, hell awaits you… and strange as it may seem, you may end up liking it.