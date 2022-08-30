Getting a good night’s sleep increases protection against heart disease and stroke

A French study found that lack of sleep is associated with a higher chance of heart disease and stroke (Getty)

Sleep plays a fundamental role in overall health. A good night’s rest allows the body to recover energy, waking up refreshed and ready to face the day. With busy and stressful lives, constant noise and frequent distractions, most of the world’s adults fall short of seven to eight hours of sleep per night recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Now, a study of sleep habits involving more than 7,000 people carried out by specialists from the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM), in Paris, discovered that seven out of ten cardiovascular conditions, such as heart attacks, could be prevented if people got a good night’s sleep. The specialists presented their conclusions in Barcelona within the framework of the ESC Congress 2022, the international meeting organized by the European Society of Cardiology.

“The low prevalence of good sleepers was expected given our busy 24/7 lives,” said Aboubakari Nambiema, a researcher at INSERM. Our study illustrates the potential of good sleep to preserve heart health and suggests that improved sleep is associated with lower risks of coronary heart disease and stroke. . With cardiovascular disease being the leading cause of death worldwide, greater awareness of the importance of good sleep to maintain a healthy heart is needed.”

Sleep deprivation also increases the risk of coronary arteries becoming blocked and brittle, leading to the development of cardiovascular disease (Getty)

Unfortunately, according to the data revealed by the study, few people actually get a healthy breakaccording to this new document from French specialists, the 90% of people tend to sleep poorly.

Research suggested that 72% of new cases of coronary heart disease and stroke each year can be prevented with better sleep . The cardiovascular diseasewhich includes heart attacks or heart failure, is one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide.

The team analyzed the sleeping habits of 7,200 men and women between 50 and 75 years oldwho showed no prior signs of cardiovascular disease, for ten years beginning in 2008. All participants underwent a physical health check at the start of the study and were then asked to complete a questionnaire designed to rate their sleep health based on from five criteria, each rated from 0, indicating poor sleep, to five, indicating optimal sleep.

The researchers simultaneously evaluated 5 sleeping habits: hours slept per night, chronotype, frequency of insomnia, occurrence of sleep apnea, and frequency of daytime sleepiness . Ten percent were considered to have optimal sleep habits and eight percent poor.

Those classified as optimal sleepers slept seven to eight hours a night. In addition, they never or rarely had insomnia, did not take many naps during the day, did not suffer from sleep apnea, and were generally morning people.

Later, the team checked the occurrence of coronary heart disease and stroke every two years over a period of a decade, adjusting the data for a number of factors including age, gender, alcohol consumption, smoking, body mass index , cholesterol level and family history.

In their evaluation, they found that those with a score of 5 on the scale had a 75% lower risk of heart disease or stroke compared to those with a score of 0 or 1, with each point altering the risk by about 20 percent. percent. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), almost half of people say they feel sleepy during the day between three and seven days a week .

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide (Getty)

In line with these results, in June, the American Heart Association (AHA), updated the list of essentials for good vascular health and included the sleep well as a protective shield against heart disease.

8 essentials for heart health

The components of Life’s Essential 8™ for optimal cardiovascular health are divided into two main areas: health behaviors and health factors. Health behaviors include diet, physical activity, nicotine exposure, and sleep. Health factors are body mass index, cholesterol levels, blood sugar and blood pressure.

In this recent update, the American Heart Association indicated that as measured by the average number of hours of sleep per night, the ideal level is seven to nine hours a day for adults

Ideal daily sleep ranges for children are 10 to 16 hours per day for children five years old and younger; nine to 12 hours for ages six to 12; and between eight to 10 hours for ages 13 to 18.

