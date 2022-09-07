Getting an appointment to renew your DNI when the website says that there are no “appointments available” is possible: this is how you can do it

A few days ago my DNI expired after renewing it in 2017. After the changes that came into force in 2021 with DNI 4.0, I wanted to have it as soon as possible. But getting it out in advance was impossible, and renewing it in time to be able to fly to cover the IFA 2022 in Berlin has been an odyssey.

In this article I will tell how does online dating work (badly), to then offer a trick on how to renew it when we want and not when the system says. We will finish by reviewing the system still used by the National Police.





The god of online dating

Other times, when it is time to renew an official document I have fallen, with disastrous consequences, into waiting at the last minute. This time it has not been so. Without rushing, I’ve been wanting to renew my DNI since April, entering the appointment system from time to time. I have tried many times to make an appointment, for myself and for relatives, without preference for my nearest police station. But I always found this:





I was being patient, until I reached a deadline. I had to travel, and I couldn’t do it with the expired DNI, because I hadn’t had a passport since 2020 either (why would I renew in the middle of a pandemic, I thought at the time). Desperately, living in Seville, I began to search even in police stations in Malaga or Granada. Unlucky. In all police stations there were no appointments in the appointment system. Unbelievable, but that’s how it sounds.

Given the urgency, the advice of friends, family and co-workers was “go to the police station very early, you can always take a free slot”. I did that, and at the nearest police station they told me that if I wanted to wait, but that was completely unfeasible. Of the five officials who are usually dedicated to the renewal of DNI, right now there were only two, and they were also in charge of renewing passports.

Although they indicate that there are no appointments available, all police stations renew slots from time to time. Ideally, find out when.

After losing a lot of time like that, I went home, but not without learning something extremely useful: although the system says that there are no appointments available indefinitely, each police station opens once a day a limited number of appointments for the following week, that have been left free or that have not been granted. In other words, that “this unit has no appointments available” is not entirely true.

Simply, you have to know what time to enter the web to find an appointment. In the case of my police station, I was told that I had to log in and refresh the website repeatedly between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. each day. And that I did.

At first I felt cheated: there were no appointments there, or not for before October, and I needed it for Monday, being Thursday. Nevertheless, at about 2:12 p.m. appointments began for Monday morning, both ID and passport. So, a few minutes apart, I made an appointment for both documents and was released.

It's time to renew ID. The closest appointment is October 17. Everything's fine.

When telling about it on Twitter, they told me that each police station has its appointment renewal schedule. So what for me was between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., in other cases it could be 5:00 p.m., and in others, 9:00 a.m., as in one of the cases they told me. In this sense, if you cannot access an appointment when you want, my advice is to call your police station if possible, and ask when they renew appointments in the system, so as not to let it slip away. If not, maybe you can ask in person.

Arriving at the police station, the surprise





On Monday, when I went to the ID renewal office, I realized that, indeed, they were understaffed. In addition to this, I was surprised by a technological detail of the Administration. Basically it shouldn’t, because we know what country we live in, and even more so having written about the technological backwardness of the Administration in Genbeta.

But yes, I was surprised to see that the official used Windows 7 to renew my ID and passport. And not only that, I was using Internet Explorer, not Microsoft Edge or other browsers. we can call it Classic Españitabut we must remember that (fingers crossed) as much as the Administration pays for the last possible extended support of Windows 7, that OS is from 2009, and it lost support in 2020. They have had years not to update to 8 perhaps, but to Windows 10, which in turn has support until 2025.

Windows 7 was an incredibly well optimized system, which is still enjoyable to use. But under no circumstances is it modern or recommended to deal with data of a certain sensitivity in the Administration. It is anecdotal as well as disappointing.

So I was able to get the DNI for free and for 10 years

As I was going through the process of getting an appointment, I found out that when I registered at another address I had the right to renew my DNI for free. Obviously it is not advisable to register in different houses just to renew, but it is worth knowing that if this is your case, you can obtain your new document for free instead of paying 12 euros. I, for example, did not know it the previous time I moved, in 2019, and would have had the right to renew it earlier. It must be said that if you have an expired DNI, even if you change your address, it is not free.

If you register in another house, you have the right to a free DNI renewal. If you are over 30 years old, you renew every 10 instead of every 5

The other thing I learned in this process is that once you have turned 30, as is my case in 2022, the renewal does not have to be done every five years, but every ten. So, if you are going to turn 30 soon, my advice is to wait, because it will take longer to have to face what ended up being a tedious process.