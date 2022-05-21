Getting Google to find no results is easy. Offering only one is almost impossible: this is how a user has achieved it

Google has been with us in our lives for much of it already, and no one doubts the effectiveness of its search engine. It is rare to carry out a search and that the engine does not find anything, for this we have to put aside any meaning that the words that we insert in the box may have. Nevertheless, it is almost even more complicated for Google to show us a single result.

The term Googlewhack was first coined by Gary Stock on the Blinking web in 2002. The challenge is that after doing a Google search for two words that exist in the dictionary, only one result appears. This idea ended up being scrapped in 2009, just when Google stopped offering definition links. Although it is not exactly what has happened to this user on Reddit, part of the same idea. And it is that he has obtained a single result after the search that he carried out on Google.

The challenge of finding a single result on Google is even more difficult

Nowadays it is practically impossible to carry out a search of two existing words in the dictionary and hundreds of thousands of results do not appear. Google’s algorithms have evolved so fiercely that it is unlikely that the search engine will miss anything. But we can still ‘trick’ the browser in a certain way to get something like.



A single result on Google. Image: Reddit

As pointed out by user MrDanMaster on Reddit, when doing a Google search by putting two double quotes in a row in the box, the search engine has only been able to offer a single result. In his case, a YouTube video appeared in which, if we go to the comments box, all the people who have tried to carry out this search appear.

The function of quotes in Google makes the search engine offer results with the exact word or sentence placed between the quotes. In this case, when performing a search with quotes but without any character between them, Google considers it as a white space. The funny thing is that the video in question appears.





This also happens in Spain, although for this, you have to go to incognito mode. In this case, only two results should appear, two videos like the ones in the image. This also happens if we put two or more points in a row, something like “..”, or “…”, but without the quotes this time.

Is this where the Internet ends? Are they trying to tell us something with the video ‘This is how we are in SPAIN’? Who knows. We leave it to you to decipher this mystery.