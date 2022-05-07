Getting more FPS and better temperatures in your PC games is possible by changing the thermal pads of your graphics card

Change the thermal pads (o thermal pads, as they are called in English) that protect the memory of your graphics card can improve its performance in games by reducing its temperature —to truly surprising levels, in addition; from 110ºC to 64ºC following the example of DandyWorks on Youtube. You should know, yes, that this process voids the warranty of your GPU because it involves making an external modification and if you do it wrong, it is entirely possible that you will end up destroying one of the most expensive components of your system. You are warned.

That said, if you have the interest and ability to go ahead with this very promising idea, take note: the operation consists of opening the GPU, removing the thermal pads from the PCB and replacing them with a new one. dissipated solution more efficient. There are a couple of options to consider, namely the copper plates like the ones in the example video or the Computer Systems K5 Pro paste that Linus Tech Tips collected on his channel at the end of last year. Let’s do a little review of the things you will need to carry it out.

A screwdriver, and depending on your card model, also some tweezers with which to remove cables. iFixit tools have all that and more.

You will have to change the thermal paste of the GPU, so you will need a bottle of 70º isopropyl alcohol to remove the one you have right now, plus a tube of paste (Thermal Grizzly is more efficient).

You will need to research what size copper plates your specific card model needs and add them to the cart along with #400 sandpaper sheets and a few rolls of Kapton tape. It is a more expensive and difficult process, but also effective. If you choose the simplest cream solutionthen instead of everything in the previous point, a few bottles of K5 Pro will suffice.

The improvement is most noticeable on intermediate GPUs

Once you have everything ready, you will have to search Youtube for a tutorial on how to open your graphics card without destroying anything along the way. Surely it is good for you to use the English nomenclature, which would be “[gráfica] teardown“. Include not only the name of your card, but also the manufacturer, to find the exact video. Once you are clear about where the PCB is and how you have to reassemble it, it’s time to get the tools: hands to the With the spatula, you will have to remove heating pads that protect the memory and also the thermal paste of the GPU. After that step, clean the area with isopropyl alcohol and apply the new dose.



ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua PCB front. Image: TechPowerUp

After spreading it well, it’s time to take the K5 Pro to the heatsinks of the chip before closing. In case you bought copper plates, then you will have to place the adhesive tape around the heatsinks before applying the new thermal paste to all of them (including the GPU, of course). Since copper transmits electricity, if you don’t do this you risk frying the rest of the chip. Make sure the plates will stay securely in place once the card conduit plate is closed—hence the reason why you have to use the proper thickness ones—and once that’s done, you’re done: put your graphics card in in your computer case again and check the new temperatures.