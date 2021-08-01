Getup Srinu Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Circle of relatives, Pictures

Getup Srinu is a slapstick comedian and actor within the Telugu movie and tv trade. His actual identify is Bodupalli Srinu, however he’s recognized via his level identify Getup Srinu & Jabardasth Srinu. He’s one in all the 4 contestants of Sudigali Sudheer’s crew within the ETV’s comedy tv fact display Additional Jabardasth. Following the luck of the TV display, he made his debut Tollywood film Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya in 2014. Later together with his Additional Jabardasth crew individuals Sudigali Sudheer & Auto Ram Prasad, he used to be featured within the film 3 Monkeys directed via G. Anil Kumar in 2019.

Getup Srinu Biography

Title Getup Srinu Actual Title Bodupalli Srinu Nickname Getup Srinu & Jabardasth Srinu Career Actor & Stand-up Comic Date of Start 12 December 1984 Age 36 (as of 2021) Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Married Affairs/Girlfriends NA Spouse Sujatha Kids Son: Hemansh Karthikeyan Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification Graduate College But to be up to date Faculty But to be up to date Leisure pursuits Travelling and Dancing Start Position Achanta Mandal, Kalingapalam, West Godavari Native land Achanta Mandal, Kalingapalam, West Godavari Present Town Hyderabad, Telangana, India Nationality Indian

Getup Srinu’s Professional Social Profiles

fb.com/JabardasthSrinu/

twitter.com/jabardastsrinu

instagram.com/iamgetupsrinu/

Interestig information of Getup Srinu

Getup Srinu is acquainted for his other getup and mimicry .

and . He’s used to be additionally the crew chief in Jabardasth crew for almost 5 years.

Getup Srinu Films

T 2013

Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya 2014

Tungabhadra (movie) 2015

Cinema Choopistha Mava 2015

Sher 2015

Shivam

Mahanubhavudu 2017

Om Namo Venkatesaya 2017

Khaidi No. 150 2017

Contact Chesi Chudu 2018

Rangasthalam 2018

Sailaja Reddy Alludu 2018

Raa Raa 2018

Maharshi 2019

iSmart Shankar 2019

3 Monkeys 2019

Getup Srinu Pictures

Take a look at one of the crucial contemporary photographs of Getup Srinu aka Srinu Boddupalli,

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Comparable