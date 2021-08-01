Getup Srinu Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Circle of relatives, Pictures

Getup Srinu is a slapstick comedian and actor within the Telugu movie and tv trade. His actual identify is Bodupalli Srinu, however he’s recognized via his level identify Getup Srinu & Jabardasth Srinu. He’s one in all the 4 contestants of Sudigali Sudheer’s crew within the ETV’s comedy tv fact display Additional Jabardasth. Following the luck of the TV display, he made his debut Tollywood film Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya in 2014. Later together with his Additional Jabardasth crew individuals Sudigali Sudheer & Auto Ram Prasad, he used to be featured within the film 3 Monkeys directed via G. Anil Kumar in 2019.
Getup Srinu Biography
|Title
|Getup Srinu
|Actual Title
|Bodupalli Srinu
|Nickname
|Getup Srinu & Jabardasth Srinu
|Career
|Actor & Stand-up Comic
|Date of Start
|12 December 1984
|Age
|36 (as of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|NA
|Spouse
|Sujatha
|Kids
|Son: Hemansh Karthikeyan
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|College
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Leisure pursuits
|Travelling and Dancing
|Start Position
|Achanta Mandal, Kalingapalam, West Godavari
|Native land
|Achanta Mandal, Kalingapalam, West Godavari
|Present Town
|Hyderabad, Telangana, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Getup Srinu’s Professional Social Profiles
fb.com/JabardasthSrinu/
twitter.com/jabardastsrinu
instagram.com/iamgetupsrinu/
Interestig information of Getup Srinu
- Getup Srinu is acquainted for his other getup and mimicry.
- He’s used to be additionally the crew chief in Jabardasth crew for almost 5 years.
Getup Srinu Films
- T 2013
- Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya 2014
- Tungabhadra (movie) 2015
- Cinema Choopistha Mava 2015
- Sher 2015
- Shivam
- Mahanubhavudu 2017
- Om Namo Venkatesaya 2017
- Khaidi No. 150 2017
- Contact Chesi Chudu 2018
- Rangasthalam 2018
- Sailaja Reddy Alludu 2018
- Raa Raa 2018
- Maharshi 2019
- iSmart Shankar 2019
- 3 Monkeys 2019
Getup Srinu Pictures
Take a look at one of the crucial contemporary photographs of Getup Srinu aka Srinu Boddupalli,
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.