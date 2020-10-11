GFRIEND Announces New Album “回:Walpurgis Evening”

GFRIEND is making a comeback!

On October 12 at midnight KST, GFRIEND introduced by way of Weverse that the group was releasing a brand new album. Titled “回:Walpurgis Evening,” will probably be launched on November 9. It will likely be accessible for preorder beginning October 19.

“回:Walpurgis Evening” would be the third album within the woman group’s “回” sequence after “Labyrinth” in February and “Tune of the Sirens” in July.

Named after Saint Walpurga, Walpurgis Evening is widely known from April 30 to Might 1 in Europe and is related to witchcraft.

