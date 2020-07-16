GFRIEND Gets Emotional As They Share Messages To Past Selves, Names Members Who Are Born To Be Celebrities, And More

On July 15, GFRIEND appeared as friends on the MBC FM4U radio present “Kim Shin Younger’s Hope Tune at Midday” to speak about returning with their new mini album “回: Tune of the Sirens” and title monitor “Apple”!

The members shared that they felt anxious about their latest idea, which the radio present host Kim Shin Younger described as a “refreshing witch” idea. Whereas Eunha and Umji expressed their concern about their transformation, chief Sowon revealed that she felt assured as an alternative.

GFRIEND then described each other. Umji selected Sowon as the one who would’ve have had life even when she hadn’t develop into a star. Umji defined, “The members have a extremely robust skill to thrive. They’ll do nicely irrespective of the place they go.”

She continued, “As GFRIEND’s chief, Sowon is guiding us nicely. And but, she used to stay as the youngest prior to now. I believe she’s going to succeed wherever she goes.”

When requested who would’ve been a star it doesn’t matter what, SinB selected Yerin, who was not current on the radio present because of well being considerations. In the meantime, Umji pointed to Eunha and stated, “I assumed that Eunha’s colours are very distinct. We discuss incessantly with one another about how Eunha’s power doesn’t drop simply. I believe that’s unbelievable.”

The members of GFRIEND, who’ve already reached their 2000th day since their debut, had been requested to ship a message to their previous selves across the time of their debut.

Sowon requested, “I’ve to be sincere proper?” She then stated, “Sowon. Run away.” As everybody laughed, Sowon defined her response. “In the course of the time of our debut, we had a lot worry, and I simply needed to inform myself to get some recent air with the members and check out one thing daring,” she stated.

Yuju shared, “Mine is much like Sowon’s, however I wish to inform myself, ‘You’ll quickly have the ability to have enjoyable.’ On the time, I used to be actually solely specializing in my singing.”

Umji responded that she needs to inform herself, “It’s okay. It’ll all move.” She added, “My coaching interval was quick, so I believe the time after I debuted grew to become a interval of development for me.”

In the meantime, Eunha teared up as she stated, “I wish to inform myself to not be so discouraged. I was so timid.”

The remainder of the members acquired emotional upon Eunha’s response, and SinB commented, “Mine is much like the opposite members’ responses as nicely, however I wish to inform myself that I don’t have to pay attention [to what others say] too rigorously.”

Kim Shin Younger shared variety phrases of encouragement to the members and stated, “Everybody will know that you simply’ve spilled sweat and tears 3,000 occasions to make a track simply over three minutes lengthy.”

If you happen to haven’t already, take a look at GFRIEND’s music video for “Apple” right here!

