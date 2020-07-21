GFRIEND Talks About Trying A New Idea, How They’ve Grown Since Debut, And More

Following the discharge of their new mini album “回: Tune of the Sirens,” GFRIEND posed for the August situation of Elle Korea.

The sensual and uncooked photograph shoot drew inspiration from GFRIEND’s new track “Apple,” by which a woman wavers in entrance of temptation. After wrapping up the photograph shoot, the members participated in a bunch interview.

Sowon shared her opinion on doing a brand new idea for the album, saying, “It doesn’t matter what sort of look we current, we wish to present everybody that we are able to make that idea pure, identical to how we put on our personal garments.”

Umji, who participated in creating songs for the group’s new album along with Yuju and Eunha, spoke about how she felt listening to the members sing the lyrics she wrote. “It was actually novel and thrilling to listen to the members’ voices singing my lyrics,” she stated.

Yerin expressed her anticipation for the group’s album promotions as she stated, “I wish to hear the phrases, ‘GFRIEND is GFRIEND.’”

When requested how they’ve modified since their debut, SinB responded, “I’ve grown to be aware of myself first.” Eunha added, “I’m altering one step at a time.”

Supply (1)