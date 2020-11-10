GFRIEND’s Eunha To Take Brief Break From Activities Due To Health

GFRIEND’s Eunha might be taking a short-term break from public actions to concentrate on her well being.

On November 10, GFRIEND’s company launched the next assertion as an official announcement on their Weverse neighborhood.

Good day, that is Supply Music.

This a discover to followers about GFRIEND member Eunha’s well being.

Whereas making ready for the press showcase on Monday, November 9, Eunha skilled ache in her eye and acquired an in depth examination at a hospital after the occasion.

She was recognized with corneal irritation, and to observe the physician’s recommendation that she ought to get sufficient relaxation to stop the situation from getting worse, we’ve determined that she is going to relaxation for 3 days beginning at present.

In the course of the three days, solely the 5 members excluding Eunha will take part within the scheduled actions for the sake of Eunha’s restoration. Then, after a reexamination, we’ll resolve whether or not or not she is going to be part of the group’s actions.

We now have come to this choice contemplating Eunha’s well being because the utmost precedence, so we ask Buddies for his or her form understanding.

We are going to all the time do our greatest to prioritize the well being and security of all of our artists.

Please present unchanging love and help for “回:Walpurgis Evening” and “MAGO.”