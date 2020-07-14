GFRIEND’s Fans Buddies Are Captivated By Their Gorgeous “Apple” MV: Here Are Some Of The Best Reaction Tweets

GFRIEND’s transformation of their music video for “Apple” has completely mesmerized followers!
On July 13, GFRIEND returned with their mini album “回: Music of the Sirens” and a music video for the title monitor “Apple.”
GFRIEND’s followers Buddies expressed their pleasure and celebrated their comeback on July 13 by trending subjects on Twitter worldwide, together with #GFRIEND_APPLEMV reaching No. 1.
1 AND three WORLDWIDE ???
BUDDIES LIFT !!!#回_SOTS_Release#GFRIEND_APPLEMV@GFRDofficial pic.twitter.com/cNV4v8XKgj
— koy (@colenixs) July 13, 2020
The entire members completely shine within the MV, and followers have proven that of their tweets.
SinB’s vocal!
SinB’s visible!
SinB’s entire existence!
? https://t.co/XgHUFQfkPg#回_SOTS_Release#GFRIEND_APPLEMV@GFRDofficial pic.twitter.com/r1yl8rA14Okay
— Could ? | #回_Song_of_the_Sirens (@mademyday603B) July 13, 2020
the Goddess referred to as Eunha. ✨#EUNHA #은하#GFRIEND #여자친구 pic.twitter.com/6kJ52pMzKF
— eunha pics ? #APPLE (@picseunbi) July 13, 2020
YES ACTRESS YERIN GIVE US EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/X2vqu8v98i
— yerin loops 回 (@yennieloops) July 13, 2020
MISS SOWON WITH THE SMIRK SHE SERVED#GFRIEND_APPLEMV#回_SOTS_Release@GFRDofficial pic.twitter.com/8DmtauQGHK
— ❣️ (@sarangsinb) July 13, 2020
THIS IS THE END FOR KIM YEWON STANS
#GFRIEND_APPLEMV#回_SOTS_Release pic.twitter.com/xR5ISUslNk
— 回: Zach || Music of the Sirens (@yewonights) July 13, 2020
THIS IS ABSOLUTE PERFECTION YUJU MY HEART CAN’T TAKE IT#GFRIEND_APPLEMV#回_SOTS_Release@GFRDofficial pic.twitter.com/k9jP62KAaI
— anne 왜뭐 (@pastelroseglass) July 13, 2020
From the tune to the choreo to these excessive notes, there’s a lot to like about “Apple”!
WEE WOO WA WA WA WA
WEE WOO YAA YA YA YAA
That is will likely be kpop’s new anthem #回_Song_of_the_Sirens#GFRIEND_APPLEMV#回_SOTS_Release pic.twitter.com/Yu6RfHlJHv
— zel✨ (@RoyalChingu) July 13, 2020
I like this a part of the coreo#GFRIEND_APPLEMV#回_SOTS_Release @GFRDofficial pic.twitter.com/M5bs2sBBpR
— 옌띤 | Zea 回? (@Zea_0619) July 13, 2020
I NEED YOU TO TALK ABOUT HOW YUJU, EUNHA AND UMJI HIT A G5!!! THAT’S HIGHER THAN SUNRISE AND TIME FOR THE MOON NIGHT’S HIGH NOTES!!!#GFRIEND_APPLEMV
— Dishonor in your cow (@yujubeminebuddy) July 13, 2020
And kudos to the stylists for these superb appears.
i do know all of us gasped/screamed after we noticed these outfits ?#GFRIEND_APPLEMV#回_SOTS_Release #여자친구_애아뽀으_대박 @GFRDofficial pic.twitter.com/TU9L5Bmcr4
— naomi⁷ ? (@slvrbeaglebunny) July 13, 2020
the make-up appears in gfriend’s mv……simply beautiful pic.twitter.com/14i5FABDFT
— gℓαм ⋆ˊˎ- (@kpopmakeuplooks) July 13, 2020
I want Gfriend to carry out Apple with this outfit and make-up.#回_SOTS_Release#GFRIEND_APPLEMV@GFRDofficial pic.twitter.com/RrwKPo1iV5
— Lzl ?? (@HeroicForehead) July 13, 2020
THAT PIERCING EUNHA YA DAMN SHES SO ??????
#回_SOTS_Release#GFRIEND_AppleMV @GFRDofficial pic.twitter.com/7JMuAk8Q6m
— ???? (@eunhaniaa) July 13, 2020
GFRIEND is trying so stunning in all these beautiful pictures!
the pictures are attractive i’m so so glad i like the tune GO GIRLS #GFRIEND_APPLEMV #GFRIEND_TILTED pic.twitter.com/it6bq1Hwql
— ??⁶⁶生ᵛ (@thathyuck) July 13, 2020
And we are able to’t not point out that legendary glow up.
i will by no means recover from with the truth that they actually went from having easy cheap garments and mv being filmed in an actual college to having an extravagant outfits with a hugeass mv set. gfriend natural progress ?? pic.twitter.com/rtLJRBnDKP
— ??? (@yeojagucci) July 13, 2020
GFRIEND’S progress by the years, summarized in a single line pic.twitter.com/7GNJV2Qcqm
— Acey (@yujufly) July 13, 2020
Of course, Buddies are additionally being hilarious on Twitter.
Mother. Im- scared,, their heads,,, instantly grew horns asdjfk#GFRIEND_APPLEMV#回_SOTS_Release #GFRIEND @GFRDofficial pic.twitter.com/K9TprX7EYd
— Buddies_art (@Buddies_art) July 13, 2020
hELP–#GFRIEND_APPLEMV #GFRIEND #回_Song_of_the_Sirens pic.twitter.com/jQgkgXIO8k
— ???? (@_soshiyuri) July 13, 2020
buddies after watched #GFRIEND_APPLEMV#回_SOTS_Release @GFRDofficial pic.twitter.com/yslqfTNLMb
— 한 ⁷?回 (@hanszz3__) July 13, 2020
GFRIEND X MALEFICENT COLLAB 2020#GFRIEND_APPLEMV#回_SOTS_Release@GFRDofficial pic.twitter.com/tC6XZPFkbK
— ?????⁷回?? (@ksjjoon) July 13, 2020
Total, the MV’s amazed everybody. However one query stays: What do the horns imply?!
THE HORNS THE HORNS WHATS GOING ON WHO ARE THEY #GFRIEND_AppleMV @GFRDofficial pic.twitter.com/1tadoi2CXF
— ❣️ (@sarangsinb) July 13, 2020
What do you consider “Apple”?
How does this text make you are feeling?
Add Comment