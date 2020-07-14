GFRIEND’s Fans Buddies Are Captivated By Their Gorgeous “Apple” MV: Here Are Some Of The Best Reaction Tweets

GFRIEND’s transformation of their music video for “Apple” has completely mesmerized followers!

On July 13, GFRIEND returned with their mini album “回: Music of the Sirens” and a music video for the title monitor “Apple.”

GFRIEND’s followers Buddies expressed their pleasure and celebrated their comeback on July 13 by trending subjects on Twitter worldwide, together with #GFRIEND_APPLEMV reaching No. 1.

The entire members completely shine within the MV, and followers have proven that of their tweets.

YES ACTRESS YERIN GIVE US EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/X2vqu8v98i — yerin loops 回 (@yennieloops) July 13, 2020

THIS IS THE END FOR KIM YEWON STANS #GFRIEND_APPLEMV#回_SOTS_Release pic.twitter.com/xR5ISUslNk — 回: Zach || Music of the Sirens (@yewonights) July 13, 2020

From the tune to the choreo to these excessive notes, there’s a lot to like about “Apple”!

WEE WOO WA WA WA WA

WEE WOO YAA YA YA YAA That is will likely be kpop’s new anthem #回_Song_of_the_Sirens#GFRIEND_APPLEMV#回_SOTS_Release pic.twitter.com/Yu6RfHlJHv — zel✨ (@RoyalChingu) July 13, 2020

I NEED YOU TO TALK ABOUT HOW YUJU, EUNHA AND UMJI HIT A G5!!! THAT’S HIGHER THAN SUNRISE AND TIME FOR THE MOON NIGHT’S HIGH NOTES!!!#GFRIEND_APPLEMV — Dishonor in your cow (@yujubeminebuddy) July 13, 2020

And kudos to the stylists for these superb appears.

the make-up appears in gfriend’s mv……simply beautiful pic.twitter.com/14i5FABDFT — gℓαм ⋆ˊˎ- (@kpopmakeuplooks) July 13, 2020

GFRIEND is trying so stunning in all these beautiful pictures!

the pictures are attractive i’m so so glad i like the tune GO GIRLS #GFRIEND_APPLEMV #GFRIEND_TILTED pic.twitter.com/it6bq1Hwql — ??⁶⁶生ᵛ (@thathyuck) July 13, 2020

And we are able to’t not point out that legendary glow up.

i will by no means recover from with the truth that they actually went from having easy cheap garments and mv being filmed in an actual college to having an extravagant outfits with a hugeass mv set. gfriend natural progress ?? pic.twitter.com/rtLJRBnDKP — ??? (@yeojagucci) July 13, 2020

GFRIEND’S progress by the years, summarized in a single line pic.twitter.com/7GNJV2Qcqm — Acey (@yujufly) July 13, 2020

Of course, Buddies are additionally being hilarious on Twitter.

Total, the MV’s amazed everybody. However one query stays: What do the horns imply?!

What do you consider “Apple”?