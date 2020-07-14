General News

GFRIEND’s Fans Buddies Are Captivated By Their Gorgeous “Apple” MV: Here Are Some Of The Best Reaction Tweets

July 14, 2020
3 Min Read

GFRIEND’s transformation of their music video for “Apple” has completely mesmerized followers!

On July 13, GFRIEND returned with their mini album “回: Music of the Sirens” and a music video for the title monitor “Apple.”

GFRIEND’s followers Buddies expressed their pleasure and celebrated their comeback on July 13 by trending subjects on Twitter worldwide, together with #GFRIEND_APPLEMV reaching No. 1.

The entire members completely shine within the MV, and followers have proven that of their tweets.

From the tune to the choreo to these excessive notes, there’s a lot to like about “Apple”!

And kudos to the stylists for these superb appears.

GFRIEND is trying so stunning in all these beautiful pictures!

And we are able to’t not point out that legendary glow up.

Of course, Buddies are additionally being hilarious on Twitter.

Total, the MV’s amazed everybody. However one query stays: What do the horns imply?!

What do you consider “Apple”?

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment