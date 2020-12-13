GFRIEND’s Umji To Sit Out Certain Activities Due To Leg Injury

On December 13, Supply Music launched a press release asserting that GFRIEND’s Umji will likely be sitting out a number of the group’s promotional actions as a result of an harm in her leg.

Learn the total assertion under:

Hey, that is Supply Music.

We’re notifying you that GFRIEND’s Umji will likely be sitting out some actions as a result of well being points.

Umji just lately visited the hospital after experiencing ache in her leg. The medical specialist recognized her with broken leg muscle and tendon.

For her restoration, she was suggested to take enough relaxation whereas receiving therapy, so we’ve determined that she is not going to take part in actions that can pressure the injured space.

Thus, for a lot of the actions scheduled for today onwards, solely the 5 members excluding Umji will likely be participating.

Furthermore, the choice of when she’s going to return to collaborating in scheduled actions will rely on the progress of her restoration and examination outcomes.

We apologize to Buddies for asserting the information of an harm at a time when preparations for numerous occasions akin to year-end award phases are going down.

The choice was made to prioritize Umji’s well being, so we ask Buddies for his or her sort understanding.

We’ll all the time prioritize all of our artists’ well being and security over anything, and we’ll work onerous in order that Umji can get better rapidly.

Thanks.