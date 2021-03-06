GFRIEND’s Yerin Shares What She’s Missing During The COVID-19 Pandemic + Talks About Yoga And Hobbies She Wants To Try

GFRIEND’s Yerin graces the quilt of the March subject of Pilates S!

In an interview to associate with her picture shoot, Yerin shared, “I feel that each time a brand new yr begins, I take a while to be taught extra about myself.” She continued, “I feel that these days, my picture is extra just like the ‘actual’ me than it was up to now. I’ve realized that past my shiny and cheerful picture, there are totally different hidden sides to me.”

When requested about what’s modified probably the most in comparison with her rookie days, Yerin stated, “We’ve got much more followers now than we did throughout our debut days. Proper now, we will solely join with our followers via broadcasts due to the COVID-19 scenario, however up to now we used to satisfy them typically in actual life and obtain numerous honest assist.”

“Since a yr in the past, we’ve been virtually unable to be on stage and we can’t meet our followers in individual, so I really feel an enormous vacancy,” she stated. She emphasised how she feels by saying a couple of occasions, “I actually miss [our fans] Buddies.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically modified on a regular basis life, and Yerin was requested what she’d do if she had freedom in her each day life once more. She shared, “I wish to go to the zoo.” She defined, “I used to go yearly prefer it was an annual occasion, however sadly final yr I couldn’t.”

“It looks as if I received’t be capable to go this yr both, however I used to at all times go to the zoo with my dad and mom once I obtained time without work and it will be a time of therapeutic for me,” stated Yerin. “I feel it brings again my hidden childlike innocence.”

Yerin described doing aerial yoga as her private methodology of staying wholesome. “I began about two years in the past,” she stated. “After not with the ability to go to the yoga studio for some time, I’ve just lately been ensuring to go two to a few occasions every week.”

“I’m not very sturdy bodily, so it took some time to get to a sure degree, however now I really feel like I’m creating core muscle groups,” she stated. When requested a few wholesome routine she has, Yerin stated, “I take well being dietary supplements.” She added with an enormous snigger, “It’s as a result of I’ve heard that you just don’t drop a few pounds when you’re poor in nutritional vitamins.”

On her plans for this yr, Yerin stated, “Lately, I’ve developed a need to to be taught issues.” She continued, “If the scenario improves a bit this yr, I’d prefer to attempt experiencing as many various issues as doable, like horseback driving, tennis, and golf.” She added, “Till the day we will meet followers in individual once more, we’ll preserve speaking with them on-line.”

Yerin’s full pictorial and interview might be discovered within the March subject of Pilates S.

Supply (1)