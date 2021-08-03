Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki (&TV) Display Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki (&TV) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra

Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki is an Indian social-drama tv display. It stars Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre within the lead roles. The display is being produced below the banner of Essel Imaginative and prescient. It’s scheduled to unlock on 10 August 2021.

Tale

The tale of the display revolves round Genda, who’s an ardent devotee of Agrasen Maharaj and belongs to a low-income circle of relatives. She is married right into a trade circle of relatives and faces an enormous loss of their trade after marriage. In the meantime, Genda’s husband additionally suffers from epilepsy.

Title Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki Major Forged Shrenu Parikh

Akshay Mhatre Style Social Drama Director Now not To be had Manufacturer Now not To be had Editor Now not To be had DoP Now not To be had Manufacturing Space Essel Imaginative and prescient

Forged

Your entire solid of TV display Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki :

Shrenu Parikh

As : Genda Agarwal

Akshay Mhatre

As : Varun Agarwal

Yamini Singh

Sagar Saini

Nitin Bhasin

As : Kundan Agarwal

Kenisha Bhardwaj

Dharampreet Gill

Time

Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki will telecast from Monday to Friday at 9pm on &TV channel. The display may also to be had for on-line streaming on Zee5 platform. Different main points associated with the display are given beneath

Channel Title &TV Display Timings Monday to Friday at 9pm Operating Time 20-25 Mins Beginning Date 10 August 2021 Language Hindi Nation India

Promo

If in case you have extra information about the display Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki, then please remark beneath down we attempt to replace it inside an hour

Similar