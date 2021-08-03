Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki (&TV) Display Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki (&TV) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra
Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki is an Indian social-drama tv display. It stars Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre within the lead roles. The display is being produced below the banner of Essel Imaginative and prescient. It’s scheduled to unlock on 10 August 2021.
Tale
The tale of the display revolves round Genda, who’s an ardent devotee of Agrasen Maharaj and belongs to a low-income circle of relatives. She is married right into a trade circle of relatives and faces an enormous loss of their trade after marriage. In the meantime, Genda’s husband additionally suffers from epilepsy.
|Title
|Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki
|Major Forged
|Shrenu Parikh
Akshay Mhatre
|Style
|Social Drama
|Director
|Now not To be had
|Manufacturer
|Now not To be had
|Editor
|Now not To be had
|DoP
|Now not To be had
|Manufacturing Space
|Essel Imaginative and prescient
Forged
Your entire solid of TV display Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki :
Shrenu Parikh
As : Genda Agarwal
Akshay Mhatre
As : Varun Agarwal
Yamini Singh
Sagar Saini
Nitin Bhasin
As : Kundan Agarwal
Kenisha Bhardwaj
Dharampreet Gill
Time
Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki will telecast from Monday to Friday at 9pm on &TV channel. The display may also to be had for on-line streaming on Zee5 platform. Different main points associated with the display are given beneath
|Channel Title
|&TV
|Display Timings
|Monday to Friday at 9pm
|Operating Time
|20-25 Mins
|Beginning Date
|10 August 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Nation
|India
Promo
