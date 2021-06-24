Ghaziabad aged assault case: Twitter India MD is also concerned about investigation

Twitter India’s Managing Director Manish Mahaveshwari is more likely to seem ahead of the Ghaziabad police on Thursday in reference to the probe into the alleged beating of an aged Muslim within the town. Additionally Learn – Ghaziabad Police sends 2d realize to MD of Twitter India, might be prosecuted for no longer presenting

The Managing Director of 'Twitter India' lives in Bangalore, Karnataka. On June 21, the Ghaziabad Police had issued a realize to him asking him to seem on the Loni Border Police Station at 10.30 am on Thursday and report his observation within the subject.

Regional Officer (Loni) Atul Kumar Sonkar stated, "He didn't achieve the police station on time and is perhaps right here by way of midday."

On June 15, the Ghaziabad police had registered a case in opposition to Twitter Inc., Twitter Verbal exchange India, information platform ‘The Cord’, reporters Mohammad Zubair, Rana Ayub, author Saba Naqvi, but even so Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Mashkoor Usmani and Shama Mohammad. There may be an allegation in opposition to them for sharing a video associated with the case.

Considerably, in a video shared on social media, aged Muslim Abdul Samad Saifi has accused some youths of killing him in Ghaziabad’s Loni house on June 5 and forcing him to chant “Jai Shri Ram”. Police have claimed that this video used to be shared to create communal unrest.