Ghaziabad: SP chief Umaid Pehelwan arrested in Delhi in reference to beating of aged

The staff of Ghaziabad Police of Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, Samajwadi Birthday party chief Umaid Pehelwan Idrishi, on Saturday, for making the video of the debatable incident of thrashing of an aged Muslim in Loni viral and on Fb Reside. (Ummed Pahalwan) has been arrested from Delhi. Ghaziabad Police (Ghaziabad Police) the loni scandal (Loni incident) Delhi in reference to (Delhi) Close to Ok Lok Narayan Jai Prakash Health facility (Lok Narayan Jai Prakash Health facility) The wrestler from Umaid has been arrested. Allow us to tell that the Ghaziabad police had registered a case towards Samajwadi Birthday party functionary Umaid Pehalwan for selling enmity and traumatic peace via sharing a communal video.

Ghaziabad Police has arrested Ummed Pahalwan from close to Lok Narayan Jai Prakash Health facility in Delhi, in reference to Loni incident. percent.twitter.com/sBRCQT4Wsb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 19, 2021

Ghaziabad SSP Amit Pathak mentioned, a staff of Ghaziabad Police has arrested an individual named Umaid Pehalwan from close to LNJP Health facility in Delhi. He’ll be delivered to Ghaziabad and extra wondering might be completed.

A staff of Ghaziabad Police has arrested Ummed Pahalwan from close to Lok Narayan Jai Prakash Health facility in Delhi. He’ll be introduced right here for additional investigation: SSP Ghaziabad on Loni incident percent.twitter.com/1qV673D5MC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 19, 2021

On this video, an aged Muslim claims to had been attacked via 4 youths previous this month. A grievance used to be lodged towards Umaid wrestler Idrisi at Loni Border police station on Wednesday night. The FIR, registered at the grievance of an area policeman, mentioned that Idrisi unnecessarily made the video “with the goal of making social variations” and shared it on his Fb account.

Considerably, within the video, an aged Muslim had accused 4 other folks of killing him, chopping his beard and forcing him to chant Jai Shri Ram in Ghaziabad’s Loni house. The FIR mentioned, he shared this video on social media with out being verified, which is expounded to faith. It gave communal colour to the incident and attempted to disturb social solidarity. An FIR used to be registered towards Idrisi beneath sections 153A, 295A, 504, 505 of the IPC and the Data Generation (IT) Act.

Superintendent of Police (Ghaziabad Rural) Iraj Raja had advised on Wednesday that Kallu Gurjar, Parvesh Gurjar, Adil, Intere and Saddam alias Dwarf had been arrested within the case. The Ghaziabad police mentioned the incident came about for the reason that accused had been unsatisfied with a ‘talisman’ offered via Saifi and denied any communal perspective within the case.