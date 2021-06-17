Ghaziabad Viral Video: Swara Bhaskar trapped after sharing video of aged beating, grievance filed

New Delhi: The video of the thrashing of a Muslim elder in Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh used to be going viral. It used to be being claimed about this video {that a} Muslim elder used to be killed simplest as a result of he used to be a Muslim. After this video went viral, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar tweeted this video and now she is in bother. Legal professional Amit Acharya has filed a grievance towards Swara Bhaskar, Arfa Khanum Sherwani, Asif Khan, Twitter India and its head Manish Maheshwari at Tilak Marg police station in Delhi. Additionally Learn – 5 accused arrested within the beating of aged in Ghaziabad, SP mentioned – strict motion will probably be taken towards the accused

BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar has lodged a grievance at Loni Border Police Station. He has filed a grievance towards Rahul Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi and Swara Bhaskar. Referring to Rahul Gandhi, Owaisi and Swara Bhaskar on this case, he mentioned that the video has been shared for the aim of spoiling the social team spirit, because of which motion will have to be taken towards the 3 underneath NSA.

What is the topic?

Allow us to tell that the video of a Muslim elder being overwhelmed up in Loni used to be going viral. This incident used to be on 5 June 2021. By way of sharing this video, it’s being claimed that the aged are being overwhelmed up for being a Muslim. Alternatively, later the police discovered of their investigation that it used to be a case of mutual enmity between the 2 households. An strive is being made to offer a communal colour to this video via making it viral.