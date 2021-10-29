Ghazipur Border Replace: Barricading being got rid of from Ghazipur border too, Ghaziabad-Delhi direction will open!

Ghazipur Border Replace: After the Tikri border, now the paintings of casting off the barricade from Ghazipur border has additionally began. The police began the paintings of casting off the barricade on Friday morning. After the removing of the barricade, the street from Ghaziabad to Delhi will also be opened.
Like us on Fb for breaking information and reside information updates or Twitter Practice on. Learn extra newest Delhi information on India.Com
Printed Date: October 29, 2021 10:11 AM IST
|
Up to date Date: October 29, 2021 10:12 AM IST