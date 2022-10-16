Ghislaine Maxwell spoke from jail about her ‘dear friend’ Prince Andrew

Ghislaine Maxwell spoke from prison: she denounced a plan to assassinate her behind bars and about her friendship with Prince Andrew

His little black book was once full of the names of presidents, powerful people, movie stars and members of royalty. But none was more important than the prince andrew. In an interview from prison, Ghislaine Maxwell He spoke for the first time about his “dear friend” – as he defined the duke – and expressed deep sadness at his fall from grace after Queen Elizabeth II, his mother, took away his honorary titles and retired him from public life.

“Yes, I follow what is happening to himMaxwell said. “He is paying a very high price for the association with Jeffrey Epstein. I care about him, and I feel so bad for him‘” he added.

Maxwell, 60, broke the silence from the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Facility in Florida. That’s where you’ll meet a 20-year sentence for his role in helping Epstein abuse and traffic women for the late financier.

The Duke of York was part of the scandal after he knew a photograph of him with his hand around her waist Virginia Roberts Giuffre, then 17 years old, with Maxwell smiling to the side. The man behind the camera, clicking the shutter, was the pedophile Epstein, who took his own life in a New York jail on August 10, 2019.

The photo of the scandal: Prince Andrew Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts, then 17 years old, and behind them Ghislaine Maxwell (The Grosby Group)

The prince always insisted the photo was doctored. Maxwell also believes the image must be fake.despite the fact that experts and Giuffre herself maintain that the image is real and unaltered.

In his interview with Daily Mail, however, did not mark why it is false. “I don’t think it is what it appears to be,” she said.

That photo, which was first published on Sunday, February 27, 2011, was key in Giuffre’s case against Andrés for sexually abusing her on three occasions.

Maxwell’s statements about the image are contradictory, not least because they seem to contradict his 2015 response to an email sent to him by Alan Dershowitz, one of America’s most prominent lawyers. In the message, Dershowitz wrote: “Dear G. Do you know if the photo of Andrés and Virginia is real? You’re at the bottom’. Just 11 minutes later, Maxwell emailed his response. “It looks real. I think it is”.

But now he says, “If you see a picture and it’s a picture of you in your house, and someone says to you, ‘Is that a picture of you?’ you don’t question it. It would never occur to me that someone did something with a picture. I recognized the setting from that photograph, nothing more than that.”

“I don’t know exactly how many dots there are, but there are more than 50 problems with the image,” he insisted. “So I don’t think it’s a real image.”

Giuffre said in legal documents from a 2016 defamation case that he gave the original image to the FBI in 2011 when they visited his home in Australia, where he lived at the time. According to documents released in the same case, two FBI agents collected 20 original photographs of Giuffre, which were understood to include one of her with Andres.

February 9, 2000, England: Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of the late British media owner Robert Maxwell, with Prince Andrew, Duke of York (Photo: Chris Ison / PA Wire / dpa)

In the disastrous interview Panorama Andrew’s relationship with Emily Maitlis, he seemed to blame Maxwell for his problems. He claimed that he did not know that Epstein had been accused of sexual offenses when he invited the American tycoon to Windsor Castle, with Maxwell, in 2006.

After his appearance before the cameras in November 2019, Andrés was forced to resign from his public royal duties.

The Duke of York has denied the allegations and continues to insist the photo was edited.

In February, Andrés made a out of court settlement with Giuffre who, according to the British press, would be around $12 million to settle the civil lawsuit she had filed against him in a Manhattan, New York court.

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for participating in a decade-long scheme of sexual exploitation and child abuse for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein (AFP)

While once sought after by prominent figures in high society, Maxwell, a convicted sex offender, is now little short of an outcast. It’s something she herself acknowledges and expresses well, noting that any association with her name is a black mark at best. At worst, she said, she has turned her into a “evil witch”.

“Some friends of mine who didn’t even know Epstein lost their jobs,” he revealed. “People who literally had nothing to do with him at all have been written off.”

Andrés’ lawyers continue to deny that Epstein’s partner and the prince were close. “I accept that this friendship could not survive my sentence,” Maxwell said.

Is there any chance that Andrés resumes his friendship with her? “I don’t have an expectation,” he stated. “The people I’ve been friends with, and very close friends, whoever they are, I can’t think of what they’ll want to do or not do. I can only control what I do.”

Maxwell is equally optimistic about other friendships he knows he has lost, including Bill Clinton, one of many high-profile names linked to Epstein in recent years.

At Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial last year, Epstein’s former pilot testified that he had flown the former US president, along with Prince Andrew and Donald Trump, to VIP locations around the world on Epstein’s private plane. financier

“It was a special friendship, which continued throughout the yearss,” Maxwell said of his association with Clinton. We had a lot in common. I feel bad that he is another victim, just because of his association with Jeffrey. I understand that he, like the others, can no longer consider me as a friend ”she said.

Virginia Giuffre, victim of Jeffrey Epstein, walks after the hearing in the criminal case against Epstein, who took his own life in prison (Reuters)

One of the few who spoke in his defense was Trump, in whose circles Maxwell regularly mixed. After his arrest in 2020, the former US president was one of the few who publicly wished him well, something for which he was roundly criticized.

‘He dared, while others did not,’ he said. “He I was very touched that he remembered me and wished me well. And he touched me a lot that he remembered me. I think anyone who even remotely says anything positive and/or generous about me seems to attract a lot of negative interest. And, in fact, President Trump is famous for thinking and saying what is on his mind every time he says it. So he moved me, like I said. I appreciate it. He gave me a huge boost during that time.”

She pointed out that it is extraordinary that everything that has happened to her in recent years is a direct consequence of meeting a man. He regrets? “I said in open court in my statement that meeting Jeffrey Epstein was the biggest mistake of my life. And obviously today I would avoid being with him (…) I think there are many women who can identify with my story. Many have fallen in love with or had relationships with men who, in retrospect, look back and say ‘What was I thinking?’ I imagine there isn’t a woman on the planet who doesn’t think that about one or another of her boyfriends.’

When asked when she began to feel uncomfortable with Epstein’s leanings, Maxwell clams up, saying only that she suspects she “began to feel that way after he got into trouble” in 2006, when the FBI indicted him for dozens of crimes involving underage girls.

Under a later plea agreement, he served just 13 months in jail.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The photo was entered as evidence by the US Attorney’s Office on December 7, 2021 during the trial of Maxwell, Epstein’s partner accused of sex trafficking, in New York City (Reuters)

Maxwell continues to maintain her innocence, arguing that she was demonized before she was put on trial. “I think the term ‘innocent until proven guilty’ should apply,” she said emphatically. “In England, when there is a case going on, pre-trial information is not allowed, which I think is essential. Here in the United States, you are inundated with a horrible press accusing you and you have no right to speak.’

“This is all a fictional version of me,” he says. It has been created to fit the story. It has nothing to do with who I am. Many people contribute to the fake version created, like a Disney character, the Wicked Witch, so to speak.”

Epstein never faced charges after his death in August 2019 in a Manhattan jail, where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. At that time, Ella Maxwell was still a free woman, although that would not last much longer: she was arrested eleven months later.

She admitted the death of her ex-boyfriend left her “shocked” and hinted that she has doubts about his suicide: “I only find it suspicious.”

