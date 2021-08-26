GHKKPM: Pakhi Leaves Samrat, Chase For Virat’s Love; Sai Irked

Megastar Plus standard day-to-day cleaning soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein GHKKPM is gearing up for some intense drama and fascinating twists in its newest monitor.

Pakhi invitations Virat to fulfill her within the cafe as she needs to speak about one thing actually necessary.

Virat is of the same opinion as Pakhi needs to speak about Samrat.however Pakhi has another purpose.

Pakhi heard Sai and her buddies speaking about assembly at a coffe store. And thus Pakhi tries to utilise it.

Pakhi reaches the cafe with Virat ahead of Sai. So when Sai enters Pakhi deliberately holds Virat’s hand and is derived nearer.

Additionally Learn GHKKPM: Virat-Pakhi in snug espresso date; Sai’s love realisation

Sai is heartbroken

Sai once more misunderstands Virat. Sai nonetheless haven’t realise that she is in love with Virat.

Thus seeing Pakhi and Virat in combination Sai assumes that Virat nonetheless needs Pakhi in his lifestyles.

So Sai makes a decision to transport out to their means.

The impending episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein GHKKPM goes to be tremendous attention-grabbing to observe.

Keep tuned for extra updates.