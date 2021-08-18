GHKKPM: Pakhi Manipulates Samrat, Refuses To Give Him Divorce

Famous person Plus standard day-to-day cleaning soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein GHKKPM goes to witness some actual drama and fascinating twists in its newest observe.

Virat and Sai returns again to Chavan nivas with an enormous wonder. Chavans get surprised to peer Samrat again.

After all Mansi’s prayers were given spoke back. Her son in the end returns to Chavan Nivas. Samrat does a large revelation.

Samrat states that he has returned to provide Pakhi divorce which stuns everybody.

Pakhi’s opposite psychology

Pakhi this time refuses to get separated. She is aware of as soon as she is divorced then, she will be able to’t keep with regards to Virat anymore.

Pakhi performs the sympathy card. Samrat who nonetheless loves Pakhi falls for her candy phrases and does no longer give her divorce.

