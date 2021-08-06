GHKKPM: Sai Is going On Knees And Suggest Virat; Virat Crushed

Megastar Plus common day-to-day cleaning soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein GHKKPM goes to witness some top voltage drama and fascinating twists in its observe.

Virat and Sai in spite of everything reaches Mahabaleshwar for his or her honeymoon go back and forth. Virat hides the reality.

However Sai catches it red-handed that they’ve come one a non-public go back and forth to spend some high quality time in combination.

In the meantime visiting the vacationer spots, Sai is going on knees and provides Virat a rose. Virat will get crushed.

However Virat meets Samrat however used to be not able to recognise him.

Samrat-Virat emotional meet-up

Samrat now has left military and works in an orphanage. He used to be extraordinarily harm when he were given to understand that Pakhi loves his brother Virat.

That used to be the explanation he left Chavan nivas.

The approaching episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein GHKKPM goes to be tremendous attention-grabbing to look at.

