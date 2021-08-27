GHKKPM: Samrat Guides Sai In Her Courting; Pakhi-Virat Plans For Long run

Megastar Plus most well liked day-to-day cleaning soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein GHKKPM goes to witness some actual drama and fascinating twists in its newest monitor.

Pakhi takes Virat out for a date within the cafe the place she unfolds her long term plans and choices to Virat.

In the meantime Samrat additionally keep in mind that Sai and Virat each have emotions for every different however are not able to admit.

Pakhi tells Virat that she has determined to phase clear of Samrat, give him divorce and get started a brand new existence with him.

Pakhi’s revelation stuns Virat and he denies to be part of her plan. He clears himself that he’s married to Sai and the issues between him and Pakhi are over.

However Samrat guides Sai. He advices Sai to take her and Virat’s dating as actual husband spouse dating and provides it a possibility.

Sai-Virat in false impression

Whilst Pakhi helps to keep on looking for a 2nd likelihood for her and Virat’s dating, Sai enters the cafe and witness the whole thing.

How will Virat and Sai filter out their misunderstandings?

