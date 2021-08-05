GHKKPM: Samrat-Pakhi’s Access To Exchange The Dynamics Amid Virat-Sai

Famous person Plus standard day-to-day cleaning soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein GHKKPM goes to witness some actual drama and fascinating twists in its newest monitor.

Virat and Sai reached Mahabaleshwar for his or her go back and forth. Despite the fact that Virat has deliberate a honeymoon go back and forth however Sai thinks its a place of business get-together.

Despite the fact that Sai doubts Virat and turns into woman Sherlock Holmes to determine the atypical.

In the meantime Virat unusually meets Samrat and will get surprised. After all Mansi’s prayers were given spoke back. Samrat has returned after a complete twelve months.

Samrat first is going to Chavan Nivas and learns that Virat and Sai went for a go back and forth. Thus he’s taking Pakhi with him and is going to Mahabaleshwar.

Virat-Samrat war of words

Samrat confronts Virat and tells him that he’s divorcing Pakhi. Samrat arms over Pakhi’s obligations to Virat and desires Virat to marry Pakhi.

Will Samrat’s phase away Virat and Sai?

It’s going to be tremendous fascinating to witness the war of words of Virat and Samrat within the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein GHKKPM.

