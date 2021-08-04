GHKKPM: Samrat’s Go back Damage Virat-Sai Dating; Pakhi To Be The New Lead

Megastar Plus standard day by day cleaning soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein GHKKPM is able to show off some fascinating twists and drama with Samrat’s go back.

Virat is on cloud 9 as Sai agreed for the travel. Virat in the end will get to spend some particular second with Sai.

However future has deliberate one thing else for the duo. Samrat marks an access and comes to a decision to offer divorce to Pakhi.

Samrat states that he has no bonding or dating with Pakhi so he’ll be leaving her. However Samrat doesn’t prevent her.

Samrat fingers over his marriage ring to Virat and asks him to take Pakhi’s duties through marrying her.

Samrat’s massive choice

Pakhi is pleased with Samrat’s choice and discover a ray of hope to reunite along with her previous lover Virat.

The brand new promo of GHKKPM states ‘Farz ke aage ek baar phir majboor khadaa hai pyaar! Ab kya faisla sunaayegi, farz aur mohabbat ki yeh dastaan?’

Will Virat stay his promise and reunite with Pakhi?

The impending episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein GHKKPM goes to be tremendous fascinating to look at.

