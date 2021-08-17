GHKKPM: Virat Breaks All Ties With Sai, Plans For His Switch

Famous person Plus in style day-to-day cleaning soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein GHKKPM goes to witness some actual drama and engaging twists in its upcoming episodes.

Samrat has in the end agreed to go back to Chavan Nivas however won’t keep there for lengthy.

In the meantime Sai and Virat will get right into a heated argument the place Sai tells that Virat tries to sail on each the boat.

This fumes Virat in anger. He’s bored with seeking to categorical his emotions in opposition to Sai however everytime Sai misunderstands him.

Thus Virat comes to a decision to prevent giving efforts and breaks all of the ties with Sai. Additionally he inform Sai to not intervene in his circle of relatives issues.

Virat plans to switch to a brand new town

Arguments with Sai has were given over Virat. Now he idea to switch to a brand new town to keep away from Sai.

What extra drama is ready forward?

The approaching episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein GHKKPM goes to be tremendous fascinating to observe.

