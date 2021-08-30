GHKKPM: Virat Finds Espresso Date With Pakhi To The Chavans

Famous person Plus standard day-to-day cleaning soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein GHKKPM goes witness some intense drama and engaging twists in its newest monitor.

Pakhi is attempting onerous to get Virat again in her lifestyles. However Virat is apparent in his aspect that he loves Sai.

Pakhi is not able to consider that Virat not loves her and holds Virat’s hand and begins crying.

In the meantime Sai enters the cafe together with her pals and will get stunned and heartbroken to peer Virat and Pakhi in combination.

Pakhi smirks as she is a success in her plan of making false impression between Virat and Sai.

Virat’s confession

Virat to transparent the entire misunderstandings, finds about his and Pakhi’s meet-up on the cafe in entrance of the Chavan circle of relatives.

This shocks everybody. He tells Pakhi sought after some recommendation on her long run resolution in order that they met.

Will Pakhi give her and Samrat’s courting a 2d likelihood?

The approaching episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein GHKKPM goes to be tremendous fascinating to look at.

