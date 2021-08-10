GHKKPM: Virat Lashes At Sai, Tags Her As Egocentric; Virat-Samrat Disagreement

Celebrity Plus in style day by day cleaning soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein GHKKPM is showcasing some intense drama and engaging twists in its newest observe.

Virat in the end unfolds his anniversary marvel to Sai. Sai is surprised and harm to grasp that Virat lied to her and purchased her on this go back and forth.

She asks Virat what all this birthday party is for as their marriage is only a deal so why to rejoice a for namesake dating.

Sai leaves in anger. Virat, Mohit and Sunny seek for Sai. Virat reveals Sai and lashes out at her.

He tags Sai as egocentric as she by no means understands different care and love for her.

Sai meets Samrat

In the meantime Sai informs that she met Samrat. Sai met a boy from Samrat’s orphanage and were given to learn about Samrat’s whereabouts.

Virat will get emotional and is going to search out Samrat.

Will Samrat go back to Chavan Nivas with Virat and Sai?

The impending episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein GHKKPM goes to be tremendous attention-grabbing to observe.

