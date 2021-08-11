GHKKPM: Virat-Samrat’s Brotherhood On Stake; Sai Confronts Samrat

Famous person Plus in style day-to-day cleaning soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein GHKKPM goes to witness some actual drama and engaging twists with Samrat and Virat’s war of words in its upcoming episodes.

Sai meets one of the vital child from Samrat’s orphanage who will get injured whilst taking part in.

She takes him to the health facility the place she meets Samrat.

Sai rush and informs Virat about the similar. Virat will get emotional and is going to the orphanage.

Samrat meets Virat and Virat hugs him. Virat couldn’t consider that he simply discovered his Jeeva.

Additionally Learn GHKKPM: Virat lashes at Sai, tags her as egocentric; Virat-Samrat war of words

When Virat asks Samrat to go back, he denies. He says he would by no means overlook how Pakhi and Virat cheated on him.

Heartbroken Samrat

Samrat says he’ll be giving divorce to Pakhi and can handover her duty to Virat.

Samrat says he expects Virat and Pakhi to unite as they love every different.

The approaching episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein GHKKPM goes to be tremendous attention-grabbing to observe.

Keep tuned for extra updates.