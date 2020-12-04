GHMC Eelection Results 2020 Update: Trends reversed, TRS becoming the largest party, BJP at number three!

GHMC Eelection Results: TRS party has been in the forefront in the trends of the counting of votes released for the municipal elections in Hyderabad by the afternoon. The early trends where the BJP had gained a huge lead are now seen in third place. The counting of votes started at 8 am today. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections has 150 seats. Also Read – Hyderabad Nikay Chunav 2020: BJP’s clear majority in trends, Owaisi and TRS dashed

According to the midday trends, TRS is ahead in 57 seats. After that there is AIMIM, which is leading in 30 seats. The BJP is leading in 28 seats. In these elections, the BJP put a lot of emphasis. He had brought his top leaders in the election campaign. Also Read – GHMC Election Result 2020 Updates: Hyderabad Municipal Body Election Results Today, the main contest is between these parties…

A road show was held with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Polling for 149 out of 150 wards of GHMC was held on December 1 and one ward was re-voted on Thursday. The polling on December 1 saw a re-election in the Old Malakpet ward after an error was found in the ballot. Out of 74.67 lakh registered voters, 34.50 lakh (46.55 per cent) voters exercised their franchise in a December 1 election . The SEC had decided to hold the ballot elections after consulting Kovid-19 with the major political parties and the Health Department. Also Read – Dhule-Nandurbar Local Body by-elections Result: BJP’s spectacular victory in Dhule-Nandurbar body by-election, Mahavikas Aghadi’s bad defeat