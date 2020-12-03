GHMC Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Hyderabad Municipal Municipal Election results today, the main contest is between these parties …

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Election Result Updates: The results of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election (GHMC Result) will come today. The counting of votes for the 150 seats of GHMC will begin from 7 am today. Tight security arrangements have been made during the counting of votes. The main contest is between the candidates of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM, BJP and Congress. The Mayor seat of GHMC has been reserved for women this time. Also Read – Dhule-Nandurbar Local Body by-elections Result: BJP’s spectacular victory in Dhule-Nandurbar body by-election, Mahavikas Aghadi’s bad defeat

From the election rallies of many BJP leaders, people are eyeing the results of this time. In the last election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) got 99 seats, AIMIM got 44 seats and BJP got 4 seats.

Earlier in the elections held on December 1, out of 74.67 lakh registered voters, only 34.50 lakh (46.55%) voters exercised their franchise. The officials said that counting of votes will begin at 7 am on Friday, for which extensive arrangements have been made. Official sources said that counting centers have been set up at 30 places. 8,152 personnel have been deployed for counting.

He said that the entire counting process will be captured in CCTV cameras installed in each counting center. Ballot papers were used in elections, so the picture will be clear about the results by evening or night.