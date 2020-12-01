GHMC Poll Latest News: These celebs, including Union Home Minister Reddy, Asaduddin Owaisi, voted

GHMC Poll Latest News: Veteran leaders of BJP, AIMIM and TRS have voted in the morning for the voting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, (GHMC) on Tuesday in Telangana (Telangana) capital Hyderabad Hyderabad. . Also Read – GHMC Polls: Election for 150 wards of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation today, voting starts at 7 am

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has cast his vote at a polling station in Kachiguda. He was seen standing in a queue at the Deksha Model School in Kachiguda, MoS (Home), G. Kishan Reddy. He appeared while waiting for his turn to cast his vote for GHMCElections2020. The dexa model school has been made a polling booth. Also Read – Big charge of BJP – Kejriwal government reduced corona testing by 60 percent in Delhi, hence increasing cases

At the same time, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote for GHMCElections 2020. He said, “I appeal to the people of Hyderabad to cast their vote today to strengthen democracy.” Also Read – PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency in Varanasi, soaked granddaughter on Rajiv Gandhi’s statue, Congress workers cleaned with milk

In Hyderabad, Telangana minister and TRS leader KT Rama Rao has also cast his vote for the GHMC election. Explain that AIMIM is a big partner in the KCR government of the state.