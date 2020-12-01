GHMC Polls: Election for 150 wards of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation today, voting starts at 7 am

GHMC Polls latest news: Voting for the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has started today at 7 am on Tuesday morning in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana. Polling will start at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. In this election, 1,122 candidates are in the fray for 150 seats. Votes will be counted on December 4. Also Read – Big charge of BJP – Kejriwal government reduced corona testing by 60 percent in Delhi, hence increasing cases

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy is standing in a queue at the Deeksha Model School in Kachiguda, which has been designated as a polling booth, as he awaits his turn to cast his vote for # GHMCElections2020.

According to official figures, 74,44,260 voters will be able to exercise their franchise to elect 150 wards of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). This election campaigned like assembly and parliamentary elections and many national level leaders entered the field.

– Election for 150 wards is being held today

– 74,44,260 voters will be able to exercise their vote

– 48,000 election personnel and 52,500 police personnel deployed for the election

Telangana: MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy stands in a queue at Deeksha Model School in Kachiguda, designated as a polling booth, as he waits for his turn to cast his vote for # GHMCElections2020 pic.twitter.com/4BQwgOHeQy – ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

Telangana: Voting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to be held today. Views of St. Faiz High School in Hyderabad, which is designated as a polling station. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will cast his vote at this booth.

Telangana: Voting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to take place today. Visuals from St Faiz High School, in Hyderabad, that has been designated as a polling booth. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi will cast his vote at this booth.

Telangana State Election Commission has prepared extensively for the election process

The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) had said that after considering the opinion of the health department and other relevant issues in view of the major political parties, Kovid-19, it has decided to hold elections by ballot. State Election Commissioner C Parthasarthy has appealed to the people to exercise their franchise.

BJP has given full strength for GHMC elections

Large-scale campaigning was done for this election. After winning the recently held by-election in Dubak seat of the state assembly, the BJP has given full strength to the GHMC elections. BJP general election strategy was chalked out by party general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, who was also the party in-charge of Bihar assembly elections.

Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Yogi, Javadekar, Smriti Irani Tejashwi Surya campaigned

For the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Party President JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, who are MPs from Secunderabad, BJP Yuva Morcha National President Tejashwi Surya campaigned. did.

TRS and AIMIM combine

During the campaign, Bhajapa underlined the alleged alliance of the ruling TRS and AIMIM in the state and appealed to the voters to vote for it for transparent governance. Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao took over the campaign on behalf of TRS, while the Chief Minister of the state and party supremo K.K. Chandrasekhar Rao also addressed public meetings. TRS also fielded many ministers and MLAs of the state.

The Telugu Desam Party is also trying to take back the lost land once again.

On behalf of the Congress, State President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Executive President A. Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders campaigned. The Telugu Desam Party, once powerful in the politics of the state, has once again come into the fray in an attempt to take back the lost land and cited the work done for the development of the city under the Chief Minister of N. Chandrababu Naidu in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

BJP’s Telangana president’s statement came in controversy

The Telangana president of the BJP got caught in a controversy when he said that after winning the post of mayor, his party would make a ‘surgical strike’ on the old city and drive away the Rohingyas and Pakistanis.

Akbaruddin Owaisi on the scene

During the campaign, Akbaruddin Owaisi of AIMIM hit the target of opponents, saying that if his party wins, the tombstones of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, built on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake and Telugu Desam Party founder NT Rama Rao, will be removed as the lake is settled The poor are being removed.