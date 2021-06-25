Ghost of Ikishima might be Ghost of Tsushima’s standalone growth in line with most sensible insider

No person misses that Ghost of Tsushima used to be some of the perfect rated video games through the PlayStation neighborhood in 2020. And, bearing in mind the good fortune it has had (a film is already within the works), it would not be sudden if some more or less sequel got here one day.

However…. What if that sequel wasn’t at once Ghost of Tsushima 2? What if it had been a impartial growth within the taste of what used to be noticed with Uncharted: The Misplaced Legacy or Surprise’s Spider-Guy: Miles Morales? In line with a very powerful insider, it’s going to be like this. The identify in query it will be known as Ghost of Ikishima, and it might hit the marketplace this identical yr 2021.

As commented from Wccftech, the XboxERA co-founder, Shpeshal_Nick, who has already confirmed devoted previously, Has printed as of late that this impartial growth within the line of Miles Morales and El Legado Perdido has as goal a release in 2021.

Even though the insider does now not point out any platform for release, it’s most likely that we face a new intergenerational release, which isn’t sudden bearing in mind that the unique sport used to be unique to PS4. And now not handiest that; in spite of everything, Sony has modified its unlock coverage not too long ago showed the coming of up to now unique PS5 titles on PS4.

Ghosts of Ikishima. An Expandalone kind sport. Aiming for 2021. No longer certain how such a lot of gave the impression to to find out so fast. – Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) June 24, 2021

As though that weren’t sufficient, KatharsisT, a member of the ResetERA boards, corroborated the ideas and added that the identify will probably be a unmarried participant sport. One thing necessary, bearing in mind that we have got not too long ago realized that Sucker Punch is operating on a multiplayer-focused identify (or a minimum of with components of this kind). You’ll be able to learn extra details about that undertaking on this article.