Ghost of Tsushima continues to sweep sales and is consolidated as one of the best-selling PlayStation games

Sucker Punch has updated the sales status revealing that they have reached almost 10 million units sold.

Sucker Punch has announced that it has sold a total of 9.73 million of units in his latest video game, Ghost of Tsushima. It has been through its Twitter account that the study has shared this great data along with other very interesting statistics. It is a great number that consecrates him as one of the best-selling PlayStation 4 exclusives.

At the beginning of the year it was already announced that Ghost of Tsushima had sold 8 million copies, but during this semester the title has managed to sell more than 1 million units. In addition, Sucker Punch boasts of other stats that make him great as they have been taken 78 million photos on the beautiful island of Tsushima.

In addition, users have petted the foxes more than 75 million times. They have also completed over 91 million missions in Legend mode. In terms of statistics related to gameplay, they have been nearly 100 million clashes and there have been 540 million duels.

The last thing known about Sucker Punch is that they are working on a new unannounced open world stealth action game, a description that reinforces the position that they are working on a second delivery of Ghost of Tsushima. Although this information pertains to a job offer, it will surely take time for us to see more information about your new project.

