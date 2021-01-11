Ghost of Tsushima fans help with Tsushima Island repairs in real life

Fans of Ghost of Tsushima in Japan they have contributed to the restoration of a Torii gate (in real life) on the Japanese island of Tsushima.

As reported by Siliconera, the crowdfunding project to restore the Watatsumi Shrine gate ended on January 10, 2021, accumulating more than 27 million yen. And according to a Famitsu article, many Ghost of Tsushima fans supported the funding campaign which, in the end, managed to reach 542% of the initial goal of 5 million yen.

The Watatsumi Shrine gate had been partially destroyed by a typhoon in September 2020, and repairs were due to begin in April 2021, although delays related to the pandemic could slow that process.

The creator of the project thanked the game’s fans for their contributions in one of the activity reports as the campaign progressed, and a commemorative stone will include the names of everyone who pledged more than 10,000 yen (approximately $ 95).

Torii gates are typically used to mark the entrance to a Shinto temple, and even helped inspire the creation of Star Fox. The Watatsumi Shrine is based in Toyotama, one of the three regions featured in Ghost of Tsushima.

In other Ghost of Tsushima news, this PlayStation exclusive recently beat The Last of Us – Part 2 (as well as Hades) to win the Player’s Voice award at The Game Awards 2020.

In our analysis, we scored the game with an 8.7 highlighting that “Sucker Punch has solved the challenge of creating such a highly Japanese game by making it a Western studio. Despite being essentially a manual open world game, its setting and combat with katana are extremely satisfying to have enjoyed the more than 20 hours of gameplay it has to offer. “.