Ghost of Tsushima says goodbye to players with patch 2.18, the latest game update

Sucker Punch has taken the opportunity to thank the fans for their support throughout these two years.

Sucker Punch has reason to be pleased with Ghost of Tsushima, the long-running open-world action-adventure set in feudal Japan. a success since its arrival on the market almost two years ago, becoming the new exclusive PS4 IP with the best premiere. Since then, the title has not slowed down, crowning itself as another of PlayStation’s best sellers with more than 8 million copies sold.

The game has not stopped receiving support, both from the community and from its developers, who have not stopped releasing updates. It seems that the road is coming to an end and Sucker Punch has prepared their patch 2.18, confirming that they don’t work on new updates. However, the studio has confirmed that it will keep an eye on the Gotlegends community subreddit and Twitter feeds to @SuckerPunchProd for any major bugs.

The studio has taken advantage of the publication of this latest patch to offer a warm farewell to the players, thanking you for the support received since launch. “When Legends launched way back in October 2020, we never thought we’d have such an active community a year and a half later. We couldn’t be more grateful to everyone who helped! you have accompanied us on this journey!” shared Sucker Punch.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut patch 2.18 (2,018,000 for PS5) addresses inventory changes in Legends, bug fixes and implementation of improvements, as well as making minor changes to the single-player mode, such as correcting issues with dialogue and cutscenes, or adjustments to the New Game+ merchant. If you want to review all the details of this latest update, you have the patch notes available on the blog oficial de PlayStation.

Ghost of Tsushima beyond video games

Sony continues to bring its great video game franchises to the big screen following Uncharted: The Movie and HBO’s The Last of Us series, and Sucker Punch’s samurai tale will receive a film adaptation from John Wick director Chad Stahelski. Along with Stahelski will be Takashi Doscher, who will write the script for the film.

If you have not yet traveled to the beautiful island of Tsushima, remember that in 3DJuegos you have available our analysis of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut.

