Ghost Recon Breakpoint is not going to obtain any longer new content material. What’s the long run of the sport?

Ubisoft has introduced that will finish content material strengthen for Ghost Recon Breakpoint, after simply over 2 years of constant updates. The newest content material, Operation Motherland, was once launched on November 2, 2021.

“The final 4 months have marked the discharge of our newest piece of content material: the new Operation Motherland mode, lots of latest pieces together with iconic twentieth anniversary outfits and quartz pieces for Ghost Recon Breakpoint.” Ubisoft mentioned in a commentary on Twitter. “We will be able to proceed to take care of the servers for each Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint and we in point of fact hope you still benefit from the recreation and feature a laugh enjoying solo or co-op with your folks.“

Ghost Recon Breakpoint has gained a large number of content material and crossovers, together with a collaboration with Splinter Cellular referred to as Particular Operations with Sam Fisher, and the Operation Amber Sky collaboration with Rainbow Six. Ubisoft even experimented with NFTs by means of incorporating their Quartz device, which hasn’t been gained in particular smartly.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s on-line servers will proceed to serve as as earlier than, this means that that gamers will be capable to proceed taking part in the sport even supposing they’re going to no longer in finding new content material. On this regard, Ubisoft has no longer commented on when it is going to finish strengthen for the sport, even supposing it’s in all probability that there might be no important trade within the quick time period.