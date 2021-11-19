Ghost Recon: Breakpoint joins the Plant a Tree initiative: help the ecosystem and receive gifts

You will solve puzzles and plant a tree in the game, but this initiative will not last for long.

By Axel García / Updated 19 November 2021, 08:30 17 comments

At the beginning of 2021, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint refused to die with new updates announced, and now the title resurfaces again thanks to the alliance with the company Ecologi. Together, they have joined the initiative Plant a Tree, a reforestation plan that will allow players to plant a tree within the game and, at the same time, help the ecosystem.

The initiative will end on December 20From today until December 20th, players who complete puzzles on the Ghost Recon: Breakpoint website will be able to locate a point within the game where they can plant a tree. Over time, this tree will grow, and the player will receive various rewards.

Regarding the tree, which will remain in the game after the initiative deadline, each player will be able to show off a themed gear patch and the title ‘gardener’. In addition, the purchase of a limited edition of the cosmetic set will be enabled Snow Woods Ghillie Bundle, which comes with a hood, top and pants. For each purchase of this set, 5 euros will be donated to Ecologi.

For each tree planted during the initiative, Ubisoft will donate € 0.15 to Ecologi, up to a maximum of 40.000 €. This company is recognized for financing climate projects with numerous plantation partners around the world. If you are looking for more information about this organization, do not hesitate to visit their official site.

If you are looking to spend more time on other Ubisoft titles, remember that the studio is giving away Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory through Ubisoft Connect on PC, but you must act quickly, as the offer will end next November 25.

