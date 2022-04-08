Ghost Recon: Breakpoint will not receive more content and Ubisoft focuses on the future of the saga

The game has received up to eleven updates in two years, in addition to the inclusion of NFTs.

If she is known for something Ubisoft in recent years is because of their emphasis on open worlds and keeping their games fresh for many months. In the case of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint we have had up to two years of support, but the company itself has recently announced that you will not receive any more updates.

In a statement shared through the official account of Twitter of the game, those responsible speak of having offered up to eleven different updates in this period, in addition to supporting unique initiatives since its launch in 2019. They include, for example, the inclusion of Sam Fisher, although the last thing we have known about it is the sale of NFTs.

It will help shape the future of the franchiseUbisoftUbisoft has wanted to make it clear that neither Breakpoint nor its predecessor will disappear, only there will be no more support. The servers will remain active for those who want to continue playing the title with friends, which has been updated with game modes such as Conquest and more recent content such as Operation Homeland. At the end of the message, they thank the support of the users who have been in their open world day by day, as well as the comments they have provided. They assure that they will be useful for the future of the franchisewhich will not end its way here.

In fact, it is worth remembering that Ubisoft is already working on new titles for the brand. Ghost Recon: Frontline was announced in October 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, but this new battle royale Not much more has been known after the delay in the testing phase that it suffered that same month.

