Maroo Leisure’s rookie boy group GHOST9 is gearing up for his or her first comeback!

The nine-member group made their debut on September 23 with the mini album “PRE EPISODE 1 : DOOR” and title observe “Consider Daybreak.”

It’s now been introduced that they’re making a fast comeback, with plans set to return on December 10 with their second mini album “PRE EPISODE 2 : W.ALL”!

Take a look at their first teaser photograph beneath: