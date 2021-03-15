GHOST9 Announces Official Fandom Name

GHOST9 followers rejoice—the group has introduced their official fandom identify!

On March 14, the GHOST9 members held a V Dwell broadcast to announce that their official fandom identify can be “Ghostie.”

In a tweet, GHOST9 wrote, “Right this moment was a significant day for the GHOST9 members. The long-awaited day that the fandom received its identify! To Ghostie, let’s keep collectively ceaselessly. Everybody, have a ‘ghost’ night time!”

GHOST9 not too long ago made their comeback with the album “NOW: The place we’re, right here,” and title monitor “SEOUL.”