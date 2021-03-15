GHOST9 Announces Official Fandom Name

GHOST9 followers rejoice—the group has introduced their official fandom identify!
On March 14, the GHOST9 members held a V Dwell broadcast to announce that their official fandom identify can be “Ghostie.”
In a tweet, GHOST9 wrote, “Right this moment was a significant day for the GHOST9 members. The long-awaited day that the fandom received its identify! To Ghostie, let’s keep collectively ceaselessly. Everybody, have a ‘ghost’ night time!”
GHOST9 not too long ago made their comeback with the album “NOW: The place we’re, right here,” and title monitor “SEOUL.”
오늘 하루는 고스트나인 멤버들에게 뜻깊었던 하루☺️
기다리고 기다리던 팬덤 명이 생긴 날??
고스트나인과 영원히 함께 하게 될 고스티 앞으로 영원히 함께해요 모두 고나잇?#고스트나인 #GHOST9 #SEOUL#NOW #NOW_Where_we_are_here pic.twitter.com/KWx6s7wjKk
— GHOST9 (고스트나인) (@GHOST9OFFICIAL) March 14, 2021
