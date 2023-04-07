Ghostbusters 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The American supernatural comedy sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which doesn’t have a name yet, will be directed by Gil Kenan and based on a screenplay written by Jason Reitman as well as Kenan.

It follows Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) and is the fifth movie in the Ghostbusters series After more than thirty years, the original Ghostbusters are home together in the new comedy movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

We still don’t know if this franchise has any more life in it or if it took its last breath before being put down.

Jason Reitman, who made the movie Afterlife, has said that he wants the series to go on after his movie.

“My dad and I would love for the Ghostbusters folklore to keep growing after Afterlife,” he said. “We were interested in creating a film that would set up future Ghostbusters movies.”

Still, it’s interesting to think about where the Ghostbusters series might go after Ghostbusters: Afterlife. It was made clear that lads in grey weren’t done yet.

Ghostbusters 4 will be the fourth part of an American comedy about ghosts. Ivan Reitman is in charge of making and directing the movie. Dan Aykroyd but also Harold Ramis write a story that is amazing and amazing.

Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, as well as Egon Spengler are played by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis.

They play three strange parapsychologists who establish an operation in New York City to catch ghosts.

It also has Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, and supporting roles for Annie Potts, William Atherton, as well as Ernie Hudson.

After Paul Feig’s reboot with only women, the very first two movies were brought back for the 2021 sequel.

It happened at the same time as Egon Spengler’s daughter Cassie and his grandchildren Phoebe and Trevor, who were the next two generations of a Ghostbusters family.

Ghostbusters 4 Release Date

On December 20, 2023, you’ll be able to see Ghostbusters 4. The movie was confirmed at CinemaCon 2022, but Ghostbusters: Afterlife made fun of it a lot at the end.

Ghostbusters 4 Cast

Even though we don’t know much about Ghostbusters 4, we do know that it’s going to feature the identical cast as the other movies.

The last part, named Ghostbusters: Afterlife, included Mckenna Grace as Phoebe Spengler, Finn Wolfhard as Trevor Spengler, Logan Kim as Podcast, Celeste O’Connor as Lucky Domingo, Carrie Coon as Callie Spengler, Paul Rudd as Gary Grooberson, Bill Murray as Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd as Raymond “Ray” Stantz, Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore, and Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz.

Ghostbusters 4 Trailer

Ghostbusters 4 Plot

After what happened in Oklahoma, the Ghostbusters team that goes back to New York City, where it all began.

With a new organization of Ghostbusters led by Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) as well as Ray Stantz, the story of the Spengler family goes on (Dan Aykroyd).

“Next chapter inside the Spengler family story,” said a tweet from the official Ghostbusters Twitter account.

The next movie would be about Phoebe, Trevor, as well as the remainder of the fresh generation, according to the tweet.

Since there aren’t many details about the movie Ghostbusters 4, we can only guess at what will happen.

However, we may expect the next part to select up the plot where the last part left off. We’ll add to this page as we find out more.

We don’t know what the next movie will be about yet, but Before Afterlife came out, director Jason Reitman said that it “opened this same universe to everyone kinds of stories.”

So, for now, all humans are able to do is look at how the trilogy ends to see if there are any clues there.

In the end of Afterlife, Trevor, Phoebe, and their podcast friend Lucky beat Gozer (yes, the same Gozer from of the 1984 game), and everything is fine with the world.

Cassie makes peace with ghost of helen dead father, Egon (yes), so she and Gary are probably going to live happily, if a little strangely, ever after.

The family probably lives in Egon’s old house in Summerville, Oklahoma, and all is well with the world.

At the end, Winston tells Janine, the old receptionist for the Ghostbusters, about his accomplishments, but mostly about how finding a place to belong with Ghostbusters helped him grow.

He tells the story as the scene changes to him going back to the old firehouse in which the Ghostbusters were based after getting the car out of Oklahoma. At the same time, strange sounds are coming from inside the firehouse.

We think the big question that filmmaker Jason Reitman wanted us all to leave with is whether or not john plans to bring back the original Ghostbusters.

But there are no clear signs of a sequel, so whatever comes after that could have nothing to do with this.