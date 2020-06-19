Ghostbusters’ Dan Aykroyd Has Another Paranormal TV Show On The Way

Dan Aykroyd is dipping into the world of the paranormal as soon as once more, and no, this is not yet one more Ghostbusters reboot. As an alternative Aykroyd shall be concerned in a present that highlights the paranormal encounters of the true world, although presumably the strangeness will not be in topics’ neighborhoods. Put together for spooks and surprises whereas strangers are on sabbatical, as Resort Paranormal is coming to the Journey Channel.